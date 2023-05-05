The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why Daddy Owen is considering come-we-stay marriage, 3 years after divorce

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan gospel singer Daddy Owen says he would rather be in a come-we-stay marriage than hold a white wedding. Here is why

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen

In an interview with a local media house on Thursday, he stated that if he ever gets married again, he would prefer a low-key affair instead of an extravagant wedding.

Daddy Owen further explained that he has learned from his past mistakes, and he is not interested in putting himself under unnecessary pressure.

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

He added that as a man, he does not look forward to weddings, and given a choice, he would choose to come-we-stay.

“I have learned my lessons,” he said. “If I ever do a wedding again, it will be a low key affair. Given a chance, I would choose to come-we-stay. We don’t look forward to weddings as men," Daddy Owen said.

The gospel singer, who is currently not dating anyone, has been under pressure from his mother and friends to get married again.

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 songs that cemented Daddy Owen's legacy as a gospel superstar

However, he is hesitant to jump into another marriage too quickly, admitting that he is still afraid he might not make the best decisions.

“She (my mother) tells me to hire someone just to stop walking alone at home. She is worried that I live alone, I walk alone,” he said.

Moreover, Daddy Owen shared that he is still grappling with the aftermath of his failed marriage, and he fears making the wrong decisions in future relationships.

He has also disclosed that his previous marriage left him feeling distressed and struggling with his mental health.

Gospel singer Daddy Owen
Gospel singer Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya
Despite his negative experience with his first marriage, Daddy Owen has remained committed to helping others.

He passionately spoke about his involvement in funding the Kijabe Hospital facility with money donated by the Safaricom foundation.

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

He revealed that he raised Sh25 million during his birthday and used the funds to build the wards.

“I helped the facility. It was during my birthday, and I looked for funding and built the wards. It was Sh25 million and Sylvia Mulinge gave us money from the Safaricom foundation," he said.

The hostel aims to provide a home for patients, especially children who have undergone surgeries and are in the recovery process.

