The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

Fabian Simiyu

Gospel artist Daddy Owen has finally given several bloggers a tour of his Sh37 million hospital hostel located in Kijabe

From left: Daddy Owen and Daddy Owen interacting with a patient
From left: Daddy Owen and Daddy Owen interacting with a patient

The hostel aims to provide a home for patients, especially children who have undergone surgeries and are in the recovery process.

Recommended articles

It has several rooms and features that will help to smoothen the whole process.

While describing some of the features inside the building, Daddy Owen pointed out that there are rails on the sides to assist those using wheelchairs to support themselves while moving.

He added that the corridors are also spacious enough to allow for multiple movements within the building at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hostel, which is set to be completed soon with workers finalizing its interior works, will have two kitchens.

Gospel singer Daddy Owen
Gospel singer Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Mo’s response to fans asking him to leave the Camera home when helping the needy

One will be located on the ground floor while the other will be upstairs to help those who need to use the cooking area run things smoothly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloggers on site wanted to know if parents who accompanied their children to the hospital would have to pay for certain services. Daddy Owen then had to explain how the hostel would operate.

Daddy Owen revealed that parents would not necessarily have to pay for accommodation at the hostels, as they would only be able to accommodate a limited number of patients at a time, and provide fully for them for a certain period.

Daddy Owen engages with a physically challenged kid
Daddy Owen engages with a physically challenged kid Pulse Live Kenya

"What really matters, by the time we are going for the medical camps, we usually identify children according to the budget that we have. We can't tell people to come if there is no money.

"So when the money is allocated, we usually analyze everything before going to pick up the kids. You will come to find out that parents may end up living here for free," Daddy Owen explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddy Owen challenged those who have achieved success in life by asking how they were impacting the lives of others.

He added that one could help by encouraging those who have money to assist those who are in need, especially if they are in a position where they have none.

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

"How many lives are you transforming? How many lives are you changing? What are you doing with everything that God has blessed you with? You could be lacking the money sometimes but maybe you have the link that could be used to access the money," Daddy Owen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gospel artist continued to explain that, through God's blessings, he is currently in a position where he can access most government officials. He added that he always calls on them to assist those in need in the community.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Natalie Githinji opens up about how her medical condition affected her love life

Natalie Githinji opens up about how her medical condition affected her love life

Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

The Lion of Sudah: Why Bensoul celebrates weed in his latest album

The Lion of Sudah: Why Bensoul celebrates weed in his latest album

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview