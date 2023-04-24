Inside Daddy Owen's Sh37M hospital hostel in Kijabe

It has several rooms and features that will help to smoothen the whole process.

While describing some of the features inside the building, Daddy Owen pointed out that there are rails on the sides to assist those using wheelchairs to support themselves while moving.

He added that the corridors are also spacious enough to allow for multiple movements within the building at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hostel, which is set to be completed soon with workers finalizing its interior works, will have two kitchens.

Pulse Live Kenya

One will be located on the ground floor while the other will be upstairs to help those who need to use the cooking area run things smoothly.

How will the hostel operate?

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloggers on site wanted to know if parents who accompanied their children to the hospital would have to pay for certain services. Daddy Owen then had to explain how the hostel would operate.

Daddy Owen revealed that parents would not necessarily have to pay for accommodation at the hostels, as they would only be able to accommodate a limited number of patients at a time, and provide fully for them for a certain period.

Pulse Live Kenya

"What really matters, by the time we are going for the medical camps, we usually identify children according to the budget that we have. We can't tell people to come if there is no money.

"So when the money is allocated, we usually analyze everything before going to pick up the kids. You will come to find out that parents may end up living here for free," Daddy Owen explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddy Owen's message to those who have made it in life

Daddy Owen challenged those who have achieved success in life by asking how they were impacting the lives of others.

He added that one could help by encouraging those who have money to assist those who are in need, especially if they are in a position where they have none.

Pulse Live Kenya

"How many lives are you transforming? How many lives are you changing? What are you doing with everything that God has blessed you with? You could be lacking the money sometimes but maybe you have the link that could be used to access the money," Daddy Owen said.

ADVERTISEMENT