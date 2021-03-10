The list of the 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Awards is out and comedian Elsa Majimbo has been crowned as the Entertainer of the year.

An excited Ms Majimbo shared the good news via her Twitter handle saying; “Thank you so much @ForbesWomen for this award. I am over the moon”

The Forbes Woman Africa winners were announced during the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (LWS) which took place virtually on International Women’s day.

Forbes Woman Africa unveiled eight influential women in Africa, among them Kenyan Olympic athlete Hellen Obiri who took home the Sports Award.

Former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf received a “Lifetime Achievement Award.” Nigerian economist, Ada Osakwe, won the "Business Woman of the Year" award for her agricultural business venture Agrolay Ventures.

Here is the Full List of Winners of 2021 Forbes Woman Africa Awards;

Elsa Majimbo

Entertainer of the year Award- Elsa Majimbo- Kenyan Comedian.

Kenyan Comedian. Sports Awards- Hellen Obiri- Kenyan and Olympic athlete.

Kenyan and Olympic athlete. Lifetime Achievement Award - H.E. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf , former president of Liberia.

, former president of Liberia. Young Achievers Award- Rabia Ghoor , Founder of Swiitch Beauty.

, Founder of Swiitch Beauty. Social Impact Award- Isabelle Kamariza , Founder of Solid'Africa.

, Founder of Solid'Africa. Technology and Innovation Award - Temie Giwa Tubosun , Founder of Lifebank.

, Founder of Lifebank. Academic Excellence Award- Professor Rudo Mathivha , Academic Head of Intensive Care Services at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

, Academic Head of Intensive Care Services at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Business Woman of the Year- Ada Osakwe, Founder of Agrolay Ventures.

