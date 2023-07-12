Nitagalagala - Dramatic way comedian Kicheche would react to meeting Diamond

During the interview, Kicheche was asked what he would do if he met his idol, considering he had made a trip to Wasafi studios, a premises owned by Diamond.

He responded with a smile and added that he would drop to the ground to pay homage, pointing out that the Wasafi boss is a hero for Tanzanian entertainers.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nikikutana naye si nitagalagala [drop to the ground and roll] na nimpigie kelele baba.

"[If I met him now, there's no question that I'd drop to the ground and roll just celebrating him]," Kicheche answered.

The comedy content creator went on to narrate that he'd also use the opportunity to let Diamond know how big a fan he is, saying he admires what Diamond has accomplished as an artist and hopes to achieve similar success in the field of comedy.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that artists who join Diamond's WCB Wasafi record label don't struggle because he has elevated Bongo Flava to the global stage.

Kicheche expressed his admiration for Diamond's work ethic, mentioning that he loves the way Diamond "hustles".

Kicheche's comedy career at a glance

Kicheche's videos often portray a thick-headed persona who does whatever he wants as long as it benefits him in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

One of his viral videos showcased his character's refusal to take an office job, opting instead to work as a mason.

It later becomes apparent that the character chose the masonry job because his boss at the site is a woman he finds attractive.