Comedian David Oyando popularly known as Mulamwah has reconciled with his longtime girlfriend Caroline Muthoni alias Sonie, months after their much publicized breakup.

On Wednesday, both Sonie and Mulamwah shared a romantic video jamming to Zuchu’s new tune Sukari and they could be seen kissing an affirmation that they had rekindle their love.

Sonie captioned the video with two love emoji’s “😘😍” while Mulamwah opted for;

“01101001 00100000 01101100 01101111 01110110 01100101 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 @carrol_sonie”

Their reunion has, however, elicited mixed reactions among Netizens, with everyone trying so hard to get his opinion heard.

A section argued that the two were confusing them, while others pointed out that they were meant for each other and their reunion was bound to happen.

In October last year, Mulamwah took to social media to announcement his breakup with Sonie an act that got him in trouble with a section of Kenyans On Twitter (KOT).

Mulamwah with his Girlfriend Caroline Muthoni

In his breakup post, Mulamwah appreciated Sonie for being instrumental in is well-being for the better part of 2020, acknowledging all the challenges they have been through together.

