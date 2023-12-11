The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

6 intriguing reasons men change after marriage, according to Njugush

Lynet Okumu

According to Njugush, while it's commonly discussed how men may change after entering marital bliss, the conversation seldom explores the transformations that women undergo in the context of matrimony

Kenyan celebrity couple Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye'
Kenyan celebrity couple Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye'

Marriage, a sacred union between two individuals, brings forth a cascade of changes and adjustments.

While it's commonly discussed how men may change after entering marital bliss, the conversation seldom explores the transformations that women undergo in the context of matrimony according to Comedian Njugush.

Known for his humour, Njugush recently engaged in a conversation with his wife, Celestine Ndinda on her YouTube channel, shedding light on the intriguing topic of why men change after saying their vows.

Comedian Blessed Njugush
Comedian Blessed Njugush Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Njugush and Wakavinye weigh in on domestic abuse after Avril's experience

During dating, according to Njugush, the effort to look good is evident, to impress and create a positive impression.

However, in marriage, the focus on personal appearance sometimes shifts, leading women to prioritise looking good for themselves and their friends rather than their husbands.

While there's nothing wrong with self-care and personal grooming, the shift in emphasis from partner to self is a notable change observed in the journey from dating to married life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Njugush and his wife Wakavinye
Comedian Njugush and his wife Wakavinye Pulse Live Kenya

According to Njugush, at times, there's a sense of suffocation in marriage. In the dating phase, there was a sense of freedom, with individuals coming and going as they pleased.

However, in marriage, there's a feeling of being constantly guided and directed. When trying to unwind and relax, some scenarios unfold where the remote is taken for a preferred soap opera, the kids engage in their activities, and one might feel left alone.

In response, the inclination might be to step aside, seeking solace in the company of friends.

ADVERTISEMENT
Njugush
Njugush Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mixed reactions as Njugush & Wakavinye take Australia by storm

Times have changed significantly. Upon entering marriage, new responsibilities emerge, like having one or more children that were not part of the equation during the dating phase.

With these added responsibilities, other priorities naturally take precedence.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Njugush, it's important to recognise that expecting the same dynamics as when dating may not be entirely fair, given the shifts in focus and the introduction of new obligations.

Nevertheless, he said that the opportunity to have fun and enjoy each other's company remains a constant, providing a source of joy within the evolving framework of married life.

Comedian Blessed Njugush
Comedian Blessed Njugush Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Njugush, sometimes individuals carry emotional baggage into marriage. Each person brings their own set of experiences and challenges.

For instance, if one partner has childhood trauma, there might be a tendency to unintentionally project those issues onto the other. There is a need for understanding and mutual support as couples work through the complexities of their shared life.

In some relationships, honesty and authenticity may be lacking during the dating phase In Njugush's words, recognising that many couples don't begin as friends, there's an acknowledgment that the true colours of individuals may not fully emerge until later.

He advocates for transparency during the dating period, emphasising the importance of sharing one's true self.

ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrity couple of Celestine Ndinda and Timothy Kimani popularly known as Wakavinye and Njugush respectively
Celebrity couple of Celestine Ndinda and Timothy Kimani popularly known as Wakavinye and Njugush respectively Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Celestine Wakavinye brought to tears in sold out 'TTNT 4' show at the KICC

It encourages open communication, even about simple things like cooking abilities, to establish a foundation of truthfulness from the early stages of a relationship.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

6 intriguing reasons men change after marriage, according to Njugush

6 intriguing reasons men change after marriage, according to Njugush

Here's why flight attendants sit on their hands

Here's why flight attendants sit on their hands

DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement [Photos]

DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement [Photos]

A beautiful love story & 3 miscarriages: Kubamba Krew's DJ Moz’s wife opens up

A beautiful love story & 3 miscarriages: Kubamba Krew's DJ Moz’s wife opens up

Jägermeister night embassy wraps Nairobi tour with a flourish of style & rhythm

Jägermeister night embassy wraps Nairobi tour with a flourish of style & rhythm

DIY Recipe: How to make African drop doughnuts

DIY Recipe: How to make African drop doughnuts

5 things every young man in a relationship should know about women

5 things every young man in a relationship should know about women

Ladies: 10 tips to snag a 'mzungu' and slay the season

Ladies: 10 tips to snag a 'mzungu' and slay the season

Nelly and Ashanti expecting first child after rekindling their on-and-off love life

Nelly and Ashanti expecting first child after rekindling their on-and-off love life

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring]

New couples, here are 6 mistakes to avoid in your relationships

5 things young men should know

5 things every young man in a relationship should know about women

Commentator 254 and his girlfriend Moureen Ngingi

Commentator & girlfriend share relationship journey as they announce 1st pregnancy

Nelly and Ashanti

Nelly and Ashanti expecting first child after rekindling their on-and-off love life