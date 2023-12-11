6 intriguing reasons men change after marriage, according to Njugush

While it's commonly discussed how men may change after entering marital bliss, the conversation seldom explores the transformations that women undergo in the context of matrimony according to Comedian Njugush.

Known for his humour, Njugush recently engaged in a conversation with his wife, Celestine Ndinda on her YouTube channel, shedding light on the intriguing topic of why men change after saying their vows.

Women no longer dress to impress their husbands

During dating, according to Njugush, the effort to look good is evident, to impress and create a positive impression.

However, in marriage, the focus on personal appearance sometimes shifts, leading women to prioritise looking good for themselves and their friends rather than their husbands.

While there's nothing wrong with self-care and personal grooming, the shift in emphasis from partner to self is a notable change observed in the journey from dating to married life.

Sometimes men feel suffocated

According to Njugush, at times, there's a sense of suffocation in marriage. In the dating phase, there was a sense of freedom, with individuals coming and going as they pleased.

However, in marriage, there's a feeling of being constantly guided and directed. When trying to unwind and relax, some scenarios unfold where the remote is taken for a preferred soap opera, the kids engage in their activities, and one might feel left alone.

In response, the inclination might be to step aside, seeking solace in the company of friends.

Shifting priorities & responsibilities

Times have changed significantly. Upon entering marriage, new responsibilities emerge, like having one or more children that were not part of the equation during the dating phase.

With these added responsibilities, other priorities naturally take precedence.

New roles in marriage

According to Njugush, it's important to recognise that expecting the same dynamics as when dating may not be entirely fair, given the shifts in focus and the introduction of new obligations.

Nevertheless, he said that the opportunity to have fun and enjoy each other's company remains a constant, providing a source of joy within the evolving framework of married life.

Unveiling baggage in marriage

According to Njugush, sometimes individuals carry emotional baggage into marriage. Each person brings their own set of experiences and challenges.

For instance, if one partner has childhood trauma, there might be a tendency to unintentionally project those issues onto the other. There is a need for understanding and mutual support as couples work through the complexities of their shared life.

Lack of transparency during dating phase

In some relationships, honesty and authenticity may be lacking during the dating phase In Njugush's words, recognising that many couples don't begin as friends, there's an acknowledgment that the true colours of individuals may not fully emerge until later.

He advocates for transparency during the dating period, emphasising the importance of sharing one's true self.

