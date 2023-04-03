The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sammy Kioko tears up while gifting his mother a house [Video]

Amos Robi

It was an emotional moment at Sammy Kioko teared up for about 20 minutes

Sammy Kioko and his mother in their newly constructed house
Popular comedian Sammy Kioko known for his humour and wit, has made a heartwarming gesture to his mother.

The comedian has built a house for his beloved mother, a milestone that he proudly shared on his social media pages.

In the post he shared, he expressed his relief and joy noting that the house was a gift to his mother.

"The storm is finally over!! May This Gift be a Blessing to you .. welcome Home Mum, It's been God," Kioko said.

This gesture is not only a testament to the comedian's success but also to his love and appreciation for his mother.

For many, owning a home is a dream come true, and for Sammy Kioko's mother, it is now a reality. The comedian's success is a result of his dedication and hard work, and he acknowledges that his mother played a significant role in his life.

Building her a house is a way to thank her and give back to her for all her sacrifices and support.

Present to grace the event were other content creators such as Tom Daktari, Terence Creative & Milly Chebby, Nasra Comedian as well as Kamba singer Maima.

The comedian could not hold back tears as he made his speech narrating the struggles the family had to endure which saw him tear up for over 20 minutes a moment that saw even other guests become teary.

Many of Kioko's fans were quick to congratulate him on this new milestone, with several expressing their admiration for his commitment to his family.

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill was among those that congratulated Sammy Kioko. Churchill said Kioko's effort was one way of getting blessings from our parents.

"Congratulations @sammie_kioko for blessing Mum with a place she can call home. That's how we tap blessings from our parents. We shall visit tule kuku za kienyeji," Churchill wrote.

Besides the achievement being a gift to his mother, Kioko said he has dreamt of building a house since his childhood days.

He said that he loved seeing his peers going home for holidays and wished to have one of those moments.

"Growing up as a young boy, seeing friends and relatives going to shags (home) for Christmas was everything I ever wished for," he said.

Kioko added that he would love to leave his children an inheritance, something his parents were not fortunate to do.

