YY explains why he invested in Marya Okoth without expecting anything in return

Lynet Okumu

"We are human beings, we cannot just think of forever: People break up," YY Comedian's perspective on relationships.

Comedian YY and Marya Okoth
Comedian YY and Marya Okoth
  • YY comedian shared insights on his relationship with Marya Okoth and their breakup.
  • He believed in investing in a partner without expecting gratitude as a personal commitment.
  • He emphasised the importance of preparing for all outcomes in a relationship, including the possibility of parting ways.

Comedian Oliver Otieno, popularly known as YY, recently opened up about his relationship with Marya Okoth, the mother of his child.

YY shared insights on how he met Marya and his approach to investing in her career and personal growth during their time together.

The couple had been together for almost five years before Marya announced their breakup on September 5.

Marya Okoth and YY Comedian
Marya Okoth and YY Comedian Pulse Live Kenya

YY met Marya Okoth when she was still a student at university, pursuing her interest in interior design and fine art.

However, Marya was also passionate about acting and was active in the theatre and drama scene at Kenyatta University (KU). YY recognised her potential in both fields and decided to help her build a solid career path.

"I met Marya when she was still in campus. She was into interior design, fine art, and everything. That is what she wanted to focus on. But she was also an actress in KU theatre and drama. She was good at both," YY explained during an interview with Dr Ofwene.

Comedian YY and his partner, Marya Okoth,
Comedian YY and his partner, Marya Okoth, Comedian YY and his partner, Marya Okoth, Pulse Live Kenya

YY revealed that he approached Marya's talents with both short-term and long-term goals in mind. He believed in the importance of having a plan in everything one does, and he applied this mindset to helping Marya.

"As a person, I had to look at her in terms of short-term and long-term. I told her, let's see if we can build fame, so let's associate and build a brand. I started putting her in my videos, and she started loving the artistic side of her and decided she wanted to act," YY shared.

Despite her growing interest in acting, YY encouraged Marya to take things slowly and not rush into any decisions. He aimed to use her growing fame to eventually support her interior design ambitions.

YY also guided her on how to present herself on platforms like YouTube, often spending hours perfecting her introductory videos.

Marya Okoth
Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya
YY strongly believes in the importance of investing in a partner, not necessarily for gratitude but as a personal commitment.

He stated that helping someone should come from a place of genuine intention, whether or not the other person acknowledges or appreciates it.

"I normally say there's no need to have someone you don't want to be with. I feel like there's no need for expectations; that’s what kills relationships," YY said.

He acknowledged that there are instances where someone you help may not appreciate your efforts or may change over time.

"I feel like there's no need of having expectations. It is what kills that... We have also seen instances when you help a woman and they turn into something else. But whether she's going to turn that way or not, am just doing my part because am being me. I won't see a potential and then just leave it because you are not be grateful.

"You don't have to be grateful. 90 percent out of 100 will not be grateful. The moment you are waiting for that you are actually digging your own grave... You know it's going to happen but you are still waiting for it. Just do it because that's who you are," he said.

Comedian YY
Comedian YY Pulse Live Kenya

YY also touched on the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with ex-partners, particularly when children are involved. He encouraged people in relationships to consider the possibility of a breakup and to strive to build an ex they can be proud of.

"Imagine if you just met a woman and you continue to do you, and you sire a baby together. Then you break up at some point. The moment you break up, you won't want to be associated with this woman because of her level. Build an ex you are proud of. Create an ex you can be proud of," YY advised.

He emphasised that while it’s natural to hope for a lifelong relationship, it’s also important to prepare for all outcomes, including the possibility of parting ways.

"We are human beings. We cannot just think of forever. People break up... in case we break up, maybe in my opinion, I want them for life, but what if they don't? What if I change my mind? And what if I don't want them forever? When dealing with people, you have to think about this. Either way, it will still come back to you," YY concluded.

YY Comedian
YY Comedian Pulse Live Kenya

Through his reflections, YY highlighted the complexities of relationships and the importance of being prepared for various outcomes.

Lynet Okumu
