The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

Lynet Okumu

YY Comedian's mother opens up for the first time about her son's childhood, shedding light on the hurdles he faced and his journey to success

YY Comedian
YY Comedian

YY Comedian, a popular Kenyan entertainer, has captured the hearts of many with his comedy and acting talent.

Recommended articles

However, behind the laughter, lies a remarkable story of resilience and a mother's unwavering love for her son Oliver Otieno.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with her daughter-in-law, actress Marya Okoth, YY Comedian's mother shed light on her motherhood journey.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian YY
Comedian YY Pulse Live Kenya

READ: YY explains how he 'punished' girlfriend, Marya Okoth

Her first pregnancy with Oliver Otieno, 'YY Comedian,' surprisingly, was without any major complications. The newborn was healthy and thrived in his early months.

However, an unusual occurrence marked YY Comedian's infancy. At around nine months, he started showing an inclination for grabbing objects.

"Huyo sikua na matatizo yoyote. Vile nilimzaa aliendelea tu vizuri. Hakua na shida yoyote kama ugonjwa ama nini. Lakini alikua na shida moja ya kuchomekachomeka," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
YY Comedian
YY Comedian Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, this curiosity led to a series of accidental burns. The first incident happened when he grabbed a hot iron rod, resulting in a burn.

"Alianza kuchomeka akiwa na miezi tisa. Alkuwa anatambaa, akanifuata mahali nilikua napiga pasi. Akashika hiyo pasi akajinyorosha mguu. Ikamchoma!" she said.

The burns became a recurrent theme in YY Comedian's early years. The second incident, occurring around his second year, involved a mishap during lunchtime. Hot porridge spilled on his back, causing another burn.

ADVERTISEMENT
YY Comedian
YY Comedian YY Comedian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How pressure pushed YY to flaunt fake car keys in public

At the age of three, another incident took place in the kitchen. Trying to carry hot porridge, he spilled it on his body, causing yet another burn.

The pattern of accidents continued as Oliver grew each presenting unique challenges and requiring careful attention and care from his family.

The seventh and final burn occurred when he accidentally knocked over a container of boiling water while attempting to fetch it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ya saba amechomeka kama amemaliza fomr four. Alikuwa amepanda piki pikinna akachomeka kabisa," she said.

Comedian YY
Comedian YY Pulse Live Kenya

YY's mother vividly recounted each incident, narrating how the family, despite the geographical shifts, stayed united in caring for young Oliver to ensure he received the best possible care and love.

"Kuchomeka kwake ya kwanza ilinipata nikiwa na mtoto mdogo but ilibidi niachane naye nishughulikie mgonjwa. Alikuwa analalia tu kifua yangu usiku na mchana yote, kwa sababu hangelala na mgongo," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the burns and challenges, Oliver showed early signs of his comedic talent during his primary school years.

Marya Okoth and YY Comedian
Marya Okoth and YY Comedian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Comedian YY reacts as his daughter gets ears pierced

Engaging in church skits as a member of the Pathfinders club in their SDA church, he fell in love with the stage and began honing his acting skills—a foreshadowing of the celebrated comedian he would later become.

ADVERTISEMENT

However,

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Mercy Masika expresses concern about modern pastors' fashion & modesty

Mercy Masika expresses concern about modern pastors' fashion & modesty

Philosophy Fena Gitu applies in bold fashion choices

Philosophy Fena Gitu applies in bold fashion choices

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai announce baby plans, key dates revealed

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai announce baby plans, key dates revealed

Ndovu Kuu comes clean about relationship with TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa

Ndovu Kuu comes clean about relationship with TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa

10 Kenyan celebrities who've joined the singles club in 2023

10 Kenyan celebrities who've joined the singles club in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan singer Juliani

How Brenda Wairimu steps in for Juliani when he can't provide for their daughter

A collage photo of Akothee and Evander Ochieng Onyango

Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Nimefeel ni kama nachomeka - Thee Pluto loses account with over 970K followers

Classmate's actors Stephen Odongo 'Atito'

Meet Stephen Opondo: From Atito of 'Classmates' to starring in a Japanese film