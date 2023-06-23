The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

YY explains how he 'punished' girlfriend, Marya Okoth with her own money

Fabian Simiyu

YY and Marya have one kid

Marya Okoth and YY Comedian
Marya Okoth and YY Comedian

Comedian YY, while speaking on a podcast with his girlfriend Marya Okoth, revealed an incident where she disrespected him, and the consequences she faced as a result.

Recommended articles

According to YY, there was a day when he had explicitly instructed Marya not to use one of his cars. However, she defied his orders and proceeded to drive the car.

YY recounted a situation where he left his house for an event, only to receive a text from Marya moments later, informing him that the car was experiencing mechanical issues. YY was certain that it was indeed a mechanical problem.

Comedian YY
Comedian YY Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Comedian YY and girlfriend welcome a bouncing baby girl

He promptly contacted a mechanic, who had to open up the entire engine to fix the issue. As a result, YY was presented with a bill of approximately Sh30K. However, he realized that he owed Marya Sh20K.

YY explained that he made the decision to use Marya's money to pay the mechanic, considering the fact that he had specifically asked her not to use the car but she had disregarded his instructions.

Marya protested against this action, arguing that as a couple, such decisions should be made together. However, YY disagreed with her opinion.

Marya Okoth
Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Marya continued to express her perspective, stating that she was simply driving around when the car unexpectedly broke down. However, YY interrupted her, playfully teasing her about her driving skills.

YY then elaborated, emphasizing that Marya had been solely focused on driving without paying attention to the indicators and information displayed on the car's dashboard.

YY continued, expressing his belief that if he had been present during the incident, he could have interpreted the warning signs on the dashboard and taken appropriate action before the situation worsened.

Comedian YY
Comedian YY Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

YY mentioned that if he had given Marya permission to use the car, he would have taken full responsibility for any issues that arose.

He added that he would have used his own money to address the situation.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

YY explains how he 'punished' girlfriend, Marya Okoth with her own money

YY explains how he 'punished' girlfriend, Marya Okoth with her own money

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Juliani shares similarity between his birthday and his wife's as she turns 38

Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

Astral soundscapes: Unveiling Masšh's musical journey

How Ezekiel Mutua's error became a beautiful act of kindness

How Ezekiel Mutua's error became a beautiful act of kindness

Sauti Sol joins the Grammy Recording Academy with exclusive privileges

Sauti Sol joins the Grammy Recording Academy with exclusive privileges

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Milly Wa Jesus' mother educates critics on in-law relationship

Milly Wa Jesus' mother educates critics on in-law relationship

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'