Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

Following his public introduction of new partner Noela, YY recently visited her parents’ home, marking a significant step in their relationship.

YY explained that he’s at a stage in life where he wants to settle down and that delaying his search for a new relationship would have hindered his personal goals.

According to YY, waiting too long after ending a long-term relationship can make someone too comfortable with solitude, making it harder to pursue another meaningful connection.

YY with his new girlfriend Noela Pulse Live Kenya

“I want to build a family for myself, and as a man, if you take even a six-month break after a long-term relationship, you might never move on,” he said.

“If you live alone and get used to it, you may not want anyone else in your life,” he added.

The content creator also described relationships as risks where both parties lay their cards on the table, hoping it will be the best experience.

YY Visits Noela’s Parents in Bungoma

YY has decided to move forward and embrace new possibilities. After introducing Noela to the public, he visited her family home in Bungoma.

Noela, who comes from a well-established family in Kamukunywa, Bungoma County, has quickly become a significant part of YY's life.

A screenshot of YY Comedian meeting Noela’s parents in Bungoma Pulse Live Kenya

YY's decision to meet Noela's parents was a bold move, underscoring his commitment to making their relationship official. He shared a heartfelt post on social media, expressing gratitude to God for guiding him through this new chapter.