Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

In a candid revelation, popular comedian YY has shared his reasons for moving on swiftly after his recent split with Marya Okoth.
Comedian YY explains why he is wasting no time and he has dived headfirst into his new relationship
Recommended articles
Following his public introduction of new partner Noela, YY recently visited her parents’ home, marking a significant step in their relationship.
YY explained that he’s at a stage in life where he wants to settle down and that delaying his search for a new relationship would have hindered his personal goals.
According to YY, waiting too long after ending a long-term relationship can make someone too comfortable with solitude, making it harder to pursue another meaningful connection.
“I want to build a family for myself, and as a man, if you take even a six-month break after a long-term relationship, you might never move on,” he said.
“If you live alone and get used to it, you may not want anyone else in your life,” he added.
The content creator also described relationships as risks where both parties lay their cards on the table, hoping it will be the best experience.
YY Visits Noela’s Parents in Bungoma
YY has decided to move forward and embrace new possibilities. After introducing Noela to the public, he visited her family home in Bungoma.
Noela, who comes from a well-established family in Kamukunywa, Bungoma County, has quickly become a significant part of YY's life.
YY's decision to meet Noela's parents was a bold move, underscoring his commitment to making their relationship official. He shared a heartfelt post on social media, expressing gratitude to God for guiding him through this new chapter.
Fans have had mixed reactions to YY’s swift move, with some praising his honesty and others expressing concern for Marya.