The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

Denis Mwangi

Comedian YY explains why he is wasting no time and he has dived headfirst into his new relationship

YY with his new girlfriend Noela
YY with his new girlfriend Noela

In a candid revelation, popular comedian YY has shared his reasons for moving on swiftly after his recent split with Marya Okoth.

Recommended articles

Following his public introduction of new partner Noela, YY recently visited her parents’ home, marking a significant step in their relationship.

YY explained that he’s at a stage in life where he wants to settle down and that delaying his search for a new relationship would have hindered his personal goals.

According to YY, waiting too long after ending a long-term relationship can make someone too comfortable with solitude, making it harder to pursue another meaningful connection.

ADVERTISEMENT
YY with his new girlfriend Noela
YY with his new girlfriend Noela YY with his new girlfriend Noela Pulse Live Kenya

“I want to build a family for myself, and as a man, if you take even a six-month break after a long-term relationship, you might never move on,” he said.

“If you live alone and get used to it, you may not want anyone else in your life,” he added.

The content creator also described relationships as risks where both parties lay their cards on the table, hoping it will be the best experience.

READ: I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover

ADVERTISEMENT

YY has decided to move forward and embrace new possibilities. After introducing Noela to the public, he visited her family home in Bungoma.

Noela, who comes from a well-established family in Kamukunywa, Bungoma County, has quickly become a significant part of YY's life.

A screenshot of YY Comedian meeting Noela’s parents in Bungoma
A screenshot of YY Comedian meeting Noela’s parents in Bungoma A screenshot of YY Comedian meeting Noela’s parents in Bungoma Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
A screenshot of YY Comedian meeting Noela’s parents in Bungoma
A screenshot of YY Comedian meeting Noela’s parents in Bungoma A screenshot of YY Comedian meeting Noela’s parents in Bungoma Pulse Live Kenya

YY's decision to meet Noela's parents was a bold move, underscoring his commitment to making their relationship official. He shared a heartfelt post on social media, expressing gratitude to God for guiding him through this new chapter.

Fans have had mixed reactions to YY’s swift move, with some praising his honesty and others expressing concern for Marya.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

Nyaboke moraa loses another family member, 3 months after daughter's death

Nyaboke moraa loses another family member, 3 months after daughter's death

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

'10 over 10' host Azeezah Hashim bags another international award in Ghana

'10 over 10' host Azeezah Hashim bags another international award in Ghana

Savara serenades Nasieku in 'Show You Off' & other top songs of the week

Savara serenades Nasieku in 'Show You Off' & other top songs of the week

Pritty Vishy's update after she was involved in accident

Pritty Vishy's update after she was involved in accident

Jeridah Andayi's replacement at RMS named after quiet exit, relocation with family

Jeridah Andayi's replacement at RMS named after quiet exit, relocation with family

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Gerald Mwangi aka Makanga bae's casket

Blame game at Makanga Bae's burial as family raises complaints [Video]

Betty Bayo's husband Hiram Gitau

How Pastor Kanyari's daughter helped stepfather lose weight in 6 months

Muturi Wa Super Metro at the centre of Makanga's Bae's burial dispute

Super Metro chief inspector Muturi responds to claims of 'eating' funeral funds