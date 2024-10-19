I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover

YY affirmed that their union was more than a come-we-stay arrangement as alleged, adding that it was founded on love, respect, and commitment with only the paperwork that would qualify it to a marriage missing.

“Let me put that straight and maintain some respect. In as much as we didn’t get married legally, it’s just the documents that we didn’t have. We treated each other as husband and wife. Papers are just a formality,” YY told Milele FM’s Ankali Ray.

Comedian YY and his partner, Marya Okoth, Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t want people going around disrespecting us - YY asserts

YY added that for the avoidance of doubt, what he and Marya had was not a come-we-stay marriage, insisting that the union had all the hallmarks of a marriage minus the paperwork.

“I don’t want people going around disrespecting what Marya and I had saying it was a come-we-stay marriage. No, it was not,” YY added in a bid to put the rumours to rest.

After a romantic relationship that lasted a few years during which they were blessed with a baby girl aged three years, Marya and YY announced their breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing "unavoidable circumstances," the couple shared that they made the difficult to part ways and expected individual privacy.

"Thank you for your love and support through our union. We expect individual privacy from each one of you," the statement reads.

YY introduces new love interest & 'Okoa Ndoa' show

YY moved on swiftly and introduced a new love interest to the public just two months after the split.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also announced that a new show named 'Okoa Ndoa', which translates to Save Marriages with a section of netizens claiming that the split from Marya could be a publicity stunt to generate conversations and be a news item before launching a project.

He maintained that he is genuinely in love and has healed from the past split.

“Everyone wants to be happy every day. Huwezi kuwa na mtu ambaye humpendi. I think about things before I do them,” he said.

Comedian YY and Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

“It does not matter how fast or how long, what matters is how soon do you accept and move on. I work well when I know I have a home to run to. Men don’t want much from women, we just need moral support.

“I have healed, if I felt bad about what happened in my past relationship, I did then. Now, I have healed and moving forward—even my ex-partner knows it.” YY stated.