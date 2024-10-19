The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover

Charles Ouma

“Let me put that straight and maintain some respect," YY stated before clarifying the nature of the relationship he had with Marya Okoth

Comedian YY poses for a photo
Comedian YY poses for a photo

Kenyan content creator YY Comedian has sought to clarify his relationship with Marya Okoth, asserting that they were not legally married despite living as husband and wife for the duration of their relationship.

YY affirmed that their union was more than a come-we-stay arrangement as alleged, adding that it was founded on love, respect, and commitment with only the paperwork that would qualify it to a marriage missing.

“Let me put that straight and maintain some respect. In as much as we didn’t get married legally, it’s just the documents that we didn’t have. We treated each other as husband and wife. Papers are just a formality,” YY told Milele FM’s Ankali Ray.

Comedian YY and Marya Okoth
Comedian YY and his partner, Marya Okoth
YY added that for the avoidance of doubt, what he and Marya had was not a come-we-stay marriage, insisting that the union had all the hallmarks of a marriage minus the paperwork.

READ: Marya Okoth's journey from Homabay to glitz of Kenya's entertainment scene

“I don’t want people going around disrespecting what Marya and I had saying it was a come-we-stay marriage. No, it was not,” YY added in a bid to put the rumours to rest.

After a romantic relationship that lasted a few years during which they were blessed with a baby girl aged three years, Marya and YY announced their breakup.

Citing "unavoidable circumstances," the couple shared that they made the difficult to part ways and expected individual privacy.

"Thank you for your love and support through our union. We expect individual privacy from each one of you," the statement reads.

YY moved on swiftly and introduced a new love interest to the public just two months after the split.

READ: Marya Okoth confirms breakup with comedian YY [Statement]

He also announced that a new show named 'Okoa Ndoa', which translates to Save Marriages with a section of netizens claiming that the split from Marya could be a publicity stunt to generate conversations and be a news item before launching a project.

He maintained that he is genuinely in love and has healed from the past split.

“Everyone wants to be happy every day. Huwezi kuwa na mtu ambaye humpendi. I think about things before I do them,” he said.

Comedian YY and Marya Okoth
Comedian YY and Marya Okoth

READ: Fans react as YY announces marriage-saving show, weeks after split from Marya

“It does not matter how fast or how long, what matters is how soon do you accept and move on. I work well when I know I have a home to run to. Men don’t want much from women, we just need moral support.

“I have healed, if I felt bad about what happened in my past relationship, I did then. Now, I have healed and moving forward—even my ex-partner knows it.” YY stated.

YY and Marya share a daughter named Circe Gaona, who was born in January 2022.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
