ADVERTISEMENT
YY asks God for strength as he visits Noela’s parents in Bungoma [Videos]

Lynet Okumu

Fans react as YY takes bold step in new relationship with Noela, months after ending things with actress Marya Okoth

A screenshot of YY Comedian meeting Noela’s parents in Bungoma
Kenyan comedian YY has surprised his fans by revealing that he recently visited the parents of his new partner, Noela, marking a significant step in their relationship.

This announcement comes just months after his highly publicised breakup with actress and baby mama, Marya Okoth.

YY, who has been openly showcasing his blossoming relationship with Noela on social media, expressed his gratitude to God for guiding him through the journey.

In a social media post on October 22, he acknowledged his need for divine support in this new chapter of his life.

"God, thank you for the honour of meeting her parents. I can't do it without you, help me give my all," YY wrote, accompanied by a video of him with Noela and her family in Kamukunywa Bungoma county.

READ: I was not legally married to Marya – YY Comedian

In another post, YY thanked Noela for walking him through her father's homee, citing that a rela man must walk to the parents to table his intentions.

The news of his visit comes just days after YY buried his grandmother. Videos shared on his social media platforms showed Noela standing by his side during this difficult time, further cementing her place in his life.

Fans were quick to praise Noela, describing her as a humble and supportive woman, with many labelling her as "wife material."

READ: Fans react as YY announces marriage-saving show, weeks after split from Marya

YY's visit to Noela's parents comes shortly after his split from Marya Okoth, with whom he shares a daughter named Circe Gaona, born in January 2022. The couple’s relationship, which lasted over three years, ended in early September 2024.

Marya, an interior designer and actress, took to social media to announce the breakup. She shared that the decision to part ways was mutual and that both she and YY had decided to focus on their individual growth.

The announcement was met with sadness from fans, many of whom had followed their journey as a couple.

In her statement, Marya expressed gratitude to their supporters for the love and encouragement they had received over the years. Despite the breakup, Marya has maintained her privacy, focusing on her work and personal projects.

Comedian YY and Marya Okoth
READ: YY explains why he invested in Marya Okoth without expecting anything in return

Just two months after the breakup, he introduced Noela as his new love interest, leaving fans curious about the timeline of his healing process.

YY, however, has been open about his decision to move forward. In a past interview, he explained that he has fully healed from his past relationship and is ready to embrace the future with Noela.

Everyone wants to be happy every day. You cannot stay with someone you don’t love,” YY stated. "It doesn’t matter how long or short it takes, what matters is how soon you accept and move on."

The comedian emphasised the importance of having a stable home life, adding that men don’t ask for much from women apart from moral support. "I work well when I know I have a home to run to," he added.

Despite his assurances, some netizens have speculated that YY’s breakup with Marya may have been a publicity stunt to promote a new project.

YY has however, dismissed these claims, maintaining that his relationship with Noela is genuine and that his feelings for her are sincere.

He reiterated that his split from Marya was not related to any publicity scheme, stating that both he and Marya have moved on with their lives.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
