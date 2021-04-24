Comedienne Anne Kansiime and boyfriend Skylanta welcome a bouncing baby boy

Taking to social media, the two lovebirds welcomed their son, Selassie Ataho with Kansiime captioning, “My sins have truly been forgiven.”

The news comes two days after Skylanta threw Kansiime a baby shower in which she had revealed the gender of her baby.

“His name is Selassie Ataho.My sins have truly been forgiven. @selassie_ataho1 #sharedblessings indeed,” read Kansiime’s message.

With a light joke, Kansiime’s boyfriend, Skylanta, was excited to welcome his son into the world.

“This is the day that the Lord has made ❤ He is Called @selassie_is_kingThat makes me "Sir Mr Sky Sir"😂 #Godisgood #ForMyPeople #ThePulseUg. "

Kansiime went public with her pregnancy on April 15, and has been showered with congratulatory messages on her successful delivery.