Comedienne Anne Kansiime and boyfriend Skylanta welcome a bouncing baby boy
My sins have truly been forgiven- Kansiime
Taking to social media, the two lovebirds welcomed their son, Selassie Ataho with Kansiime captioning, “My sins have truly been forgiven.”
The news comes two days after Skylanta threw Kansiime a baby shower in which she had revealed the gender of her baby.
“His name is Selassie Ataho.My sins have truly been forgiven. @selassie_ataho1 #sharedblessings indeed,” read Kansiime’s message.
With a light joke, Kansiime’s boyfriend, Skylanta, was excited to welcome his son into the world.
“This is the day that the Lord has made ❤ He is Called @selassie_is_kingThat makes me "Sir Mr Sky Sir"😂 #Godisgood #ForMyPeople #ThePulseUg. "
Kansiime went public with her pregnancy on April 15, and has been showered with congratulatory messages on her successful delivery.
Yemialade: “Congratulations ❤️”
Mainawakageni: “Congratulations mama!!!!🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”
Judynyawira: “Congratulations Ma!”
Zuena_kirema: “Congratulations 👏🎉”
Mizzflav: “My gift is prepared. First bond and I will bring Ahabwe to say hello.”
Lydiajazmine: “CONGRATULATIONS Mukazi!!🙌🏾❣️🥰”
Nickmutuma: “Congrats 🎈🍾🎊”
Kwambox: “Congrats Kansiime”
Phil_director: “Congratulations👏👏👏👏”
Iamapass: “❤️❤️❤️”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke