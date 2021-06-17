Anne Kansiime proposed to by her Baby Daddy & It’s a big Yes

Kansiime was proposed to by her baby daddy and boyfriend Skylanta in a surprise mother’s day treat and it was a big yes.

The Comedienne took to Instagram to flaunt her engagement ring and her fans were happy.

“A beautiful promise🖤 I Just might have gotten myself a life partner in jox🥂🤍

🔊🔊🔊Ninjas come help me celebrate this precious moment. @skylantagram akantukangye thank you for loving me and being my hiding place

Thank you for risking to take a chance on my madness. Kale am gonna to love you, you don't know nokudonno🤎 Video coming up on youtube” shared Anne Kansiime.

Comedienne Anne Kansiime proposed to by her Baby Daddy & It’s a Yes Pulse Live Kenya

In a 12-Minutes video uploaded on YouTube, Kansiime narrated that she was mad at her boyfriend now fiancé, for confessing that he had forgot about this year’s Mother’s Day.

“You can imagine first time Kansiime is a mother and that time Sky risks to pretend like he had forgotten, like still that day did not me much to him.

Sky, you wait for me to give birth to an amazing beautiful son for Us, and you forget celebrate mother’s day, He didn’t even give me a flower or even make me black tea…Guys I was so stressed…so I waited, a day after mother’s day and passed through conversation.

And he was like I have so many things going on in my head, but don’t worry we shall celebrate” remembered Kansiime.

However, later that evening she was treated to a Mother’s day surprise, plus an engagement ring.

Also Read: Comedian Anne Kansiime rewarded by YouTube as she joins the Millionaires Club

Anne Kansiime Pulse Live Kenya

Baby Boy

Comedienne Anne Kansiime and boyfriend Skylanta welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family back in April.

Taking to social media, the two lovebirds welcomed their son, Selassie Ataho with Kansiime captioning, “My sins have truly been forgiven.”

The news came days after Skylanta threw Kansiime a baby shower in which she had revealed the gender of her baby.

“His name is Selassie Ataho.My sins have truly been forgiven. @selassie_ataho1 #sharedblessings indeed,” read Kansiime’s message.

Kansiime went public with her pregnancy on April 15, and was showered with congratulatory messages from fans and followers.

Kansiime Mourning

On June 6, 2021, Kaniisme lost her mother. She put up the sad news on social media with a post that says; “God's ways are indeed not our ways! My mother has gone to be with the Lord this morning.”

The mother was later laid to rest, 6 days ago.

“It was a joyful send off of my hero.

A vigorous expression of the life she lived and the gift she was for all the people that had the blessing of encountering her.

Thank you soooo much for all the condolence messages i received from u all my ninjas, friends and suspects.

I felt all the love and support despite these covid restrictions. There's no doubt i will see u again mama🤍🤍 Sometimes, #StrengthIsAChoice indeed" she wrote.