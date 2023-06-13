The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Commentator 254 avoids court date after spending night behind bars

Fabian Simiyu

Commentator says his equipment was confiscated after his arrest

Commentator 254
Commentator 254

YouTuber and content creator Commentator 254 was released on the morning of June 13 after spending the entire night at the Railways Police Station.

Commentator shared the news that he had finally been released, and he jokingly mentioned that people had been looking for him but couldn't find him since he was in the cell.

"Yesterday things were tough but I thank God some people came through and I have now been released," Commentator wrote.

Commentator 254
Commentator 254 Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

According to Commentator, he was shooting his content around the Railways area when police officers arrested him and informed him that he would be taken to court for a serious offense.

His equipment was also confiscated, and he was informed that it would only be returned to him upon his release from the cell.

"Just wanted to update you guys and if anything happens, niko cell ya Nairobi Central Railway Station," Commentator had written earlier on.

Commentator 254
Commentator 254 Pulse Live Kenya
Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja, after assuming office in 2022, made a promise to content creators that they would not have to pay any fees while filming in the Central Business District (CBD).

"Freelance photographers and filmmakers operating within Nairobi County are now exempted from paying for their business permits.

His directives are yet to be implemented, as content creators have been complaining of harassment despite being assured of a conducive working environment.

Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD despite his orders
Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD despite his orders Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Oga Obinna calls out Governor Sakaja over harassment in Nairobi CBD

Sakaja in May was compelled to intervene after three content creators were arrested in the CBD, and he stated that he would collaborate with the police to ensure they comply with the new directives regarding filming in the CBD.

One of the content creators, however, expressed gratitude to Boniface Mwangi after their release, as he was the one who broke the news of their arrest on Twitter.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been one of the legislators advocating against the unjust arrests of content creators while engaging in their activities in town.

