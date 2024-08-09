Shakur the Cop slapped with severe pay cut amid protest investigations

A 25-year-old prison officer, Jackson Kuria Kihara, widely known as Shakur the Cop, has been interdicted after being actively involved in anti-government protests.

Shakur, who was serving at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, found himself under investigation after being photographed holding placards during the demonstrations.

Despite his interdiction, Shakur remains resolute in his stance. In an interview on Citizen TV, he clarified the circumstances surrounding his involvement in the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m still a cop but I was interdicted a month ago. I’m receiving half of my salary until the case is concluded,” he explained.

He emphasised that his participation was driven by a desire for justice rather than an opposition to the government.

Jackson Kimani Kuria also known as Shakur the cop Pulse Live Kenya

“First of all, I didn’t go to protest; I was just pictured holding placards, and then the other time, I went to parliament to protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was demanding justice for people who were killed during the anti-government protests—people who were peacefully protesting. I was not doing anything wrong; I am not against the government,” he added.

One of the placards Shakur carried indicated that he was speaking on behalf of millions of government employees who are dissatisfied with the current administration but fear repercussions for voicing their concerns.

Jackson Kuria Kihara, the police officer who joined the anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards: Nominate your favourite media influencer of the year

Consequences of Shakur's dissent

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer’s bold actions did not go unnoticed by his superiors at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Shakur was cited for violating rule 124, leading to his interdiction. As a result, he now receives only half of his salary until the matter is resolved.

Despite this, he remains defiant and committed to his cause. On 9 July, Shakur was again in the spotlight when he was arrested near the parliament buildings during another protest.

Jackson Kimani Kuria also known as Shakur the cop Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

A patriot's resolve

Shakur’s interdiction has not dampened his resolve. He firmly believes that his actions are in the best interest of the country and that he is fulfilling his duty as a patriot.