ADVERTISEMENT
Shakur the Cop slapped with severe pay cut amid protest investigations

Amos Robi

One of the placards Shakur carried indicated that he was speaking on behalf of millions of government employees who are dissatisfied with the current administration

Jackson Kihara Kuria also known as Shakur the cop
Jackson Kihara Kuria also known as Shakur the cop
  • Despite interdiction, Kuria remains resolute in his stance
  • Superiors cited Kuria for violating rule 124 leading to interdiction
  • Kuria remains defiant and committed to his cause, continuing to demand justice

A 25-year-old prison officer, Jackson Kuria Kihara, widely known as Shakur the Cop, has been interdicted after being actively involved in anti-government protests.

Shakur, who was serving at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, found himself under investigation after being photographed holding placards during the demonstrations.

Despite his interdiction, Shakur remains resolute in his stance. In an interview on Citizen TV, he clarified the circumstances surrounding his involvement in the protests.

“I’m still a cop but I was interdicted a month ago. I’m receiving half of my salary until the case is concluded,” he explained.

He emphasised that his participation was driven by a desire for justice rather than an opposition to the government.

Jackson Kimani Kuria also known as Shakur the cop
Jackson Kimani Kuria also known as Shakur the cop

READ: Police officer challenges Gen Zs' protest footages: Where do you get those cameras?

“First of all, I didn’t go to protest; I was just pictured holding placards, and then the other time, I went to parliament to protest.

"I was demanding justice for people who were killed during the anti-government protests—people who were peacefully protesting. I was not doing anything wrong; I am not against the government,” he added.

One of the placards Shakur carried indicated that he was speaking on behalf of millions of government employees who are dissatisfied with the current administration but fear repercussions for voicing their concerns.

Jackson Kuria Kihara, the police officer who joined the anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024.
Jackson Kuria Kihara, the police officer who joined the anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024.

Pulse Influencer Awards: Nominate your favourite media influencer of the year

The officer’s bold actions did not go unnoticed by his superiors at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Shakur was cited for violating rule 124, leading to his interdiction. As a result, he now receives only half of his salary until the matter is resolved.

Despite this, he remains defiant and committed to his cause. On 9 July, Shakur was again in the spotlight when he was arrested near the parliament buildings during another protest.

Jackson Kimani Kuria also known as Shakur the cop
Jackson Kimani Kuria also known as Shakur the cop

READ: Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Shakur’s interdiction has not dampened his resolve. He firmly believes that his actions are in the best interest of the country and that he is fulfilling his duty as a patriot.

“I was demanding justice for those who lost their lives during peaceful protests,” he reiterated, underscoring his commitment to speaking out for the voiceless.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
