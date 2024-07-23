The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police officer challenges Gen Zs' protest footages: Where do you get those cameras?

Lynet Okumu

Police officer calls out Gen Zs' 'selective' protest filming techniques.

A photo of previous protests in Nairobi
A photo of previous protests in Nairobi
  • Kenyan police officer expressed concerns about Gen Zs' use of cameras during demonstrations.
  • The officer questioned the origin and purpose of cameras, speculates they may capture biased footage.
  • Netizens reacted strongly to the officer's remarks, advising him to also document their experiences.

Recommended articles

A Kenyan police officer has expressed his concerns regarding the cameras used by Generation Z during ongoing demonstrations.

The officer, whose identity remains unknown, shared his thoughts through a video circulating on social media, questioning the origin and purpose of these cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the officer, dressed in uniform, remarked on the seemingly selective nature of the cameras.

He speculated that these devices might be designed or manipulated to capture biased footage, focusing solely on instances where police officers appear to be using excessive force.

An Ai-generated image showing [police throwing teargas at young people during a protests (hotpot.ai)
An Ai-generated image showing [police throwing teargas at young people during a protests (hotpot.ai) An Ai-generated image showing [police throwing teargas at young people during a protests (hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Waliniita nikaenda huko kwa X space, wakatoroka - Ruto brags as he slams protesters

He pointed out that while the cameras capture clear footage of officers hitting protesters, they rarely show incidents where protesters throw stones at the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kwani hii Gen Z cameras zenu mnanunuanga wapi? Ama mmejitengenezea? Camera yenye ishikangi aksari akipigwa mawe. Lakini askari akipiga tu mtu rungut tu moja inashika very clear. Zingine hata zinatoa mtu mask zinaleta sura yake," he said.

The officer urged Generation Z to be fair in their documentation, ensuring that the reality on the ground is accurately represented.

"Mnatupimanga nyinyi. Kuwa fair," he concluded.

His remarks, however, seemed to provoke a strong reaction from netizens. Many advised him to stop complaining and suggested that the police should also document their experiences using their cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer's statement comes at a time of heightened tension across Kenya, as the country braces for planned demonstrations to occupy Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Authorities are taking comprehensive measures to ensure public safety and legal compliance as the hour of the public demonstrations approaches.

Kenya has been experiencing widespread protests since late June, sparked by proposed tax hikes under the Finance Bill 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

These demonstrations have seen significant participation from the youth, particularly Generation Z, leading to clashes with police, casualties, and widespread unrest in major cities such as Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru.

The digital space has played a crucial role in documenting the events on the ground, with Generation Z leveraging social media platforms to share real-time footage.

Those present at the demonstrations capture scenes and upload them, while those not physically present help by sharing the content for wider reach. This has resulted in a large volume of footage showing confrontations between police officers and protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the captured scenes depict police officers engaging in a cat-and-mouse game with demonstrators in the cities.

Videos often show officers using tear gas and, in some instances, live bullets, prompting varied reactions from the public.

The Kenyan public has, in the past, criticised the police for allegedly siding with the government, accusing them of not upholding citizens' rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some officers have shown solidarity with the protesters in previous demonstrations.

One notable example is Shakur the cop, who joined the protestors and even carried placards to show his support.

He was later allegedly threatened, abducted, and released, attributing his ordeal to his stance during the protests.

READ: Protestor in uniform: The mysterious disappearance & return of Shakur the Cop

ADVERTISEMENT

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how both the demonstrators and the authorities will navigate the tensions and whether a fair representation of events will emerge from the digital documentation efforts.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dozens of pro-government boda boda riders take to Nairobi streets

Dozens of pro-government boda boda riders take to Nairobi streets

Police officer challenges Gen Zs' protest footages: Where do you get those cameras?

Police officer challenges Gen Zs' protest footages: Where do you get those cameras?

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker to step down

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker to step down

DCI summons Babu Owino

DCI summons Babu Owino

Multiple truck accident causes fire along Southern Bypass

Multiple truck accident causes fire along Southern Bypass

Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries

Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries

Mother of woman who confessed to child murders shares painful memories

Mother of woman who confessed to child murders shares painful memories

KAA issues alert to passengers as police IG warns protestors over JKIA access

KAA issues alert to passengers as police IG warns protestors over JKIA access

Gov't gives reason behind expiration dates on new digital IDs

Gov't gives reason behind expiration dates on new digital IDs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga

Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court

Kware suspect Collins Khalusha claims coerced confession during court appearance

Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor and the Director of Homicide Department at the DCI( NTV)

Kware bodies: Death toll hits 10 as pathologists face investigation hurdles