Police officer challenges Gen Zs' protest footages: Where do you get those cameras?

A Kenyan police officer has expressed his concerns regarding the cameras used by Generation Z during ongoing demonstrations.

The officer, whose identity remains unknown, shared his thoughts through a video circulating on social media, questioning the origin and purpose of these cameras.

Officer's perspective on Gen Z cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the officer, dressed in uniform, remarked on the seemingly selective nature of the cameras.

He speculated that these devices might be designed or manipulated to capture biased footage, focusing solely on instances where police officers appear to be using excessive force.

An Ai-generated image showing [police throwing teargas at young people during a protests (hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

He pointed out that while the cameras capture clear footage of officers hitting protesters, they rarely show incidents where protesters throw stones at the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kwani hii Gen Z cameras zenu mnanunuanga wapi? Ama mmejitengenezea? Camera yenye ishikangi aksari akipigwa mawe. Lakini askari akipiga tu mtu rungut tu moja inashika very clear. Zingine hata zinatoa mtu mask zinaleta sura yake," he said.

The officer urged Generation Z to be fair in their documentation, ensuring that the reality on the ground is accurately represented.

"Mnatupimanga nyinyi. Kuwa fair," he concluded.

His remarks, however, seemed to provoke a strong reaction from netizens. Many advised him to stop complaining and suggested that the police should also document their experiences using their cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising tensions ahead of planned demonstrations

The officer's statement comes at a time of heightened tension across Kenya, as the country braces for planned demonstrations to occupy Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Authorities are taking comprehensive measures to ensure public safety and legal compliance as the hour of the public demonstrations approaches.

Kenya has been experiencing widespread protests since late June, sparked by proposed tax hikes under the Finance Bill 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

These demonstrations have seen significant participation from the youth, particularly Generation Z, leading to clashes with police, casualties, and widespread unrest in major cities such as Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru.

The role of digital space in Kenyan protests

The digital space has played a crucial role in documenting the events on the ground, with Generation Z leveraging social media platforms to share real-time footage.

Those present at the demonstrations capture scenes and upload them, while those not physically present help by sharing the content for wider reach. This has resulted in a large volume of footage showing confrontations between police officers and protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the captured scenes depict police officers engaging in a cat-and-mouse game with demonstrators in the cities.

Videos often show officers using tear gas and, in some instances, live bullets, prompting varied reactions from the public.

Public perception of police actions

The Kenyan public has, in the past, criticised the police for allegedly siding with the government, accusing them of not upholding citizens' rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some officers have shown solidarity with the protesters in previous demonstrations.

One notable example is Shakur the cop, who joined the protestors and even carried placards to show his support.

He was later allegedly threatened, abducted, and released, attributing his ordeal to his stance during the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT