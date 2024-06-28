The sports category has moved to a new website.


Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Amos Robi

Kenyans have called for the arrest and prosecution of the officer

A plain cloth officer firing at journalists at close range during the protests
A plain cloth officer firing at journalists at close range during the protests
  • The video of plain-clothed officer firing at unarmed journalists and civilians has gone viral on social media
  • The incident sparked widespread condemnation and calls for accountability and justice
  • Heavy-handed police tactics during protests have led to numerous injuries and fatalities

Kenyans are outraged after a police officer was caught on video firing at civilians during protests against the Finance Bill.

The incident, which has rapidly circulated on social media, shows a plain-clothed officer overseeing the arrest of protesters.

As the detainees are loaded onto a police Land Rover, the officer then aims and fires what appears to be a tear gas canister at unarmed journalists and civilians documenting the scene.

In the shocking footage, the impact of the canister results in immediate chaos. Screams and panic ensue as the officer nonchalantly returns to the vehicle and drives away.

READ: IPOA takes action after death of Rex Masai during protest in Nairobi

The blatant disregard for civilian safety has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for accountability and justice.

Celebrities have joined the chorus of voices demanding better conduct from law enforcement.

"Seriously, what nonsense is this?! And no it doesn't matter whether they were blanks or live bullets - how does one pull a trigger so casually against his fellow countrymen?! What happened to utumishi kwa wote? Did not the police seek to reform to a service and not a force?! Now even children?! LORD HAVE MERCY ON THIS LAND!!" Joyce Omondi wrote.

The protests against the Finance Bill have been marked by heavy-handed police tactics, raising serious concerns about human rights violations.

Numerous injuries have been reported, with hospitals admitting many protestors, including children, who suffered bullet wounds.

Police launch teargas and engage with protesters along Moi Avenue, Nairobi CBD.
Police launch teargas and engage with protesters along Moi Avenue, Nairobi CBD. Police launch teargas and engage with protesters along Moi Avenue, Nairobi CBD. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

So far 23 people have been killed by police during the protests with the number of injuries increasing as the protests happen.

In response to the public outcry, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has announced a thorough investigation into the incident.

Furthermore, IPOA extended its condolences to the family of Rex Masai, friends, and all Kenyans affected by the unfortunate event.

Security agencies at Parliament during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests
Security agencies at Parliament during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests Security agencies at Parliament during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Emmy Kosgei's dad recounts how protesters saved him after getting stuck in Parliament

The excessive use of force by police during the protests has been a recurring issue, drawing criticism from both local and international human rights bodies.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.





