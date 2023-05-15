Alma Mutheu speaks out about alleged entanglement with Willy Paul

However, speaking at Eve Mungai show on Sunday, Alma set the record straight and shed light on the truth behind the speculations.

Alma revealed that she currently has a boyfriend who is not a public figure. This revelation immediately debunked any romantic notions between her and Willy Paul.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The confusion arose when Alma posted a video of herself with Willy Paul, playfully captioning it "My new hubby."

Alma was quick to clarify that the caption was meant in a light-hearted, non-literal manner, and not an indication of any romantic involvement between them.

"Si i have told you i have a boyfriend, and you saw i wrote my hubby. Sasa si you connect the dots," Alma said.

Alma expressed her surprise upon learning about the fans' assumption of her connection with Willy Paul and the emergence of divided fan groups, "Team Miss P" and "Team Alma."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She confirmed that she had never met Miss P, Willy Paul's alleged new love interest. Alma commended Miss P for her talent and beautiful voice but emphasized that there was no personal connection between them. The whole notion of a rivalry between her and Miss P came as a complete surprise to her.

"I have never met Miss P. She is amazing, beautiful voice, but i have never met her. Ati team Alma na Miss P, hiyo ilitoka wapi?" she questioned.

No bad blood

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing any potential animosity, Alma made it clear that she harbored no ill feelings towards Miss P or Willy Paul.

Pulse Live Kenya

She was genuinely taken aback by the rumors and the division among fans. The speculations were nothing more than baseless gossip.

"I don't hate Miss P. Kulikuwa na kitu kama hiyo? mimi na Pozee hakuna," she said.

Keeping love life private

ADVERTISEMENT

Alma also revealed that she had no immediate plans to publicly reveal the identity of her secret boyfriend.