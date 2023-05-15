The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alma Mutheu speaks out about alleged entanglement with Willy Paul

Lynet Okumu

The speculation rose after Alma posted a video of herself with Willy Paul, playfully captioning it "My new hubby."

Singer Willy Paul & Content creator Alma Mutheu
Singer Willy Paul & Content creator Alma Mutheu

In recent days, rumors have been swirling around content creator Alma Mutheu and singer Willy Paul, speculating about a potential romantic entanglement between the two.

Recommended articles

However, speaking at Eve Mungai show on Sunday, Alma set the record straight and shed light on the truth behind the speculations.

Alma revealed that she currently has a boyfriend who is not a public figure. This revelation immediately debunked any romantic notions between her and Willy Paul.

Alma Mutheu
Alma Mutheu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: TikToker explains why she showed Kenyans the number plates of her new car

The confusion arose when Alma posted a video of herself with Willy Paul, playfully captioning it "My new hubby."

Alma was quick to clarify that the caption was meant in a light-hearted, non-literal manner, and not an indication of any romantic involvement between them.

"Si i have told you i have a boyfriend, and you saw i wrote my hubby. Sasa si you connect the dots," Alma said.

Alma expressed her surprise upon learning about the fans' assumption of her connection with Willy Paul and the emergence of divided fan groups, "Team Miss P" and "Team Alma."

ADVERTISEMENT
Content creator Alma Mutheu
Content creator Alma Mutheu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Grab it like you own it - Willy Paul unveils Miss P as new lover in cozy photos

She confirmed that she had never met Miss P, Willy Paul's alleged new love interest. Alma commended Miss P for her talent and beautiful voice but emphasized that there was no personal connection between them. The whole notion of a rivalry between her and Miss P came as a complete surprise to her.

"I have never met Miss P. She is amazing, beautiful voice, but i have never met her. Ati team Alma na Miss P, hiyo ilitoka wapi?" she questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing any potential animosity, Alma made it clear that she harbored no ill feelings towards Miss P or Willy Paul.

Content creator Alma Mutheu
Content creator Alma Mutheu Pulse Live Kenya

She was genuinely taken aback by the rumors and the division among fans. The speculations were nothing more than baseless gossip.

"I don't hate Miss P. Kulikuwa na kitu kama hiyo? mimi na Pozee hakuna," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alma also revealed that she had no immediate plans to publicly reveal the identity of her secret boyfriend.

She acknowledged the importance of maintaining a level of privacy in her personal life, especially regarding relationships.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua shares secret behind Judy Nyawira's management brilliance

Abel Mutua shares secret behind Judy Nyawira's management brilliance

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Alma Mutheu speaks out about alleged entanglement with Willy Paul

Alma Mutheu speaks out about alleged entanglement with Willy Paul

Fao Shyshy exposes ex-boyfriend Dzaddy Amore's multiple affairs

Fao Shyshy exposes ex-boyfriend Dzaddy Amore's multiple affairs

Samidoh recalls his love for Shiru Wa GP & how she rejected him

Samidoh recalls his love for Shiru Wa GP & how she rejected him

Wakadinali release video for their explosive hit 'Sikutambui'[Watch]

Wakadinali release video for their explosive hit 'Sikutambui'[Watch]

Family reveals what killed 'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo

Family reveals what killed 'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo

Charlene Ruto excited after acquiring new nickname, explains its meaning

Charlene Ruto excited after acquiring new nickname, explains its meaning

How Kenyan celebrities celebrated Mother's Day

How Kenyan celebrities celebrated Mother's Day

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Caleb Karuga poses for a photo

Ex-K24 journalist Caleb Karuga adds new hotel to his business empire [Photos]

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

YouTuber group 'Over 25'

Curtains close on 'Over 25' YouTube channel with 17 million views

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split