ADVERTISEMENT
Chebet Ronoh's unfiltered account of dating a 'mubaba'

Fabian Simiyu

Chebet Ronoh has revealed what young ladies go through while dating older men

Kenyan TikToker Chebet Ronoh shared her experience of dating older men via her TikTok account and expressed regret for her past decisions.

She spoke about the challenges that young women face when dating older, wealthy men for financial gain in a video has since gone viral.

The controversial content creator stated that she finds it difficult to submit to a man who is the same age as her father or grandfather.

READ: Fans applaud Chebet Ronoh for owning up to her mistakes

"You guys consistently sleep on the girls having sugar daddies and it’s not easy. Let me tell you why. It’s not easy! It’s not easy to give sugar to a corpse,” Ronoh said.

Ronoh continued to recount her experience, stating that she was unable to shake off the day when an old man noticed her and seemed to be questioning her character. This incident had a lasting impact on her and she found it difficult to move on.

"Let me tell you guys. I tried this. I did everything and the fact that people stared at me dining with an old man, I could not recover! Everybody looking at me dead in the eye and questioning where I was and my personality," Ronoh said.

Ronoh shared that during their dinner conversation, her 'mubaba' was posing inquiries about aging that made it seem like she was in a job interview the entire time.

Ronoh described a very uncomfortable moment when her father leaned in for a kiss, and she refused. She even imitated how his lips looked, as she found the idea of kissing him repulsive.

The TikToker disclosed that she has no intention of dating an older man in the future as it necessitates a level of self-assurance.

"I'm never doing this again! It needs a different confidence and delusion and I’m not there right now. I can’t," Ronoh concluded.

Ronoh is one of the few creators of content who have admitted to dating older men for personal benefits.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
