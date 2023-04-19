Chebet Ronoh opens up about being unhappy despite losing weight

The content creator used to think that she would finally be happy after losing weight and making more money, but she has now realized that that is not the case.

She also thought that losing weight would speed up her healing process and boost her self-esteem, but she has found out that things don't work out like that.

"I remember thinking that if I finally lost the weight and made more money I’ll be happy and healed from everything I went through. That I won’t ever doubt myself or feel fear or self-sabotage again well chile.

"It does not work like that at all I had what I wanted but still repeated the same cycles. And I realized healing and growing isn’t what we expect it’s choosing yourself even when you let yourself down and facing your demons again and again until it’s past you," Ronoh wrote.

Ronoh's findings

Ronoh has, however, discovered that the best way to enjoy life is to let go of things that you can't control and to embrace the good things that life presents.

She added that she is going to take each day as if she will never live again since you never know the day when you will depart from the earth.

"I recently have been having the best days of my life since I let go of a lot of things I cannot control and being as present as possible, taking as much time to smell the roses while we still here.

"We often think we have lifetimes to live yet we have no idea the day we leave so I’m living every day like it’s my last! Here’s to balance and self-belief," Ronoh concluded.