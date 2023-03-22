ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Terence Creative & Milly Chebby speak out after shocking act of vandalism

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan content creator, Terence Creative and his wife, Milly Chebby, were left disappointed after their luxurious Land Cruiser was vandalized

Terence creative and Milly Chebby's car got vandalized
Terence creative and Milly Chebby's car got vandalized

Famous Kenyan content creator, Terence Creative and his wife, Milly Chebby, were disappointed after their luxurious Land Cruiser was vandalized in broad daylight.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram video shared by Milly Chebby on Tuesday, the couple conveyed their emotions of disappointment and rage following the incident.

Milly revealed that they had recently replaced a tiny but vital part in their car after someone had removed it.

"Nyinyi huwa town mnangojea kuiba parts ya gari ya mtu, gari ya huyu imeibiwa parts na ni kitu tulikuwa tushareplace one side.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(You guys are always in town waiting to steal someone's car parts, this one's car parts have been stolen, and it was something we have even replaced in the past)<" Milly lamented.

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby
Terence Creative and Milly Chebby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Content creators with the most sleek rides in Nairobi

According to Milly, the act affected her husband, Terence, so badly that it ruined his day.

"Imeuma Terence sana hadi imemuharibia siku, hadi I'm like you still have your car. It's just a small thing. Hii imeng'olewa leo. Hii inauma sana.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(It hurt Terence so much that it ruined his day, until I'm like you still have your car, it's just a small thing. This was removed today. This hurts a lot)," said Milly

On the other hand, Terence Creative expressed his anger over the theft, saying that people steal such small but costly things only to sell them at a lower price.

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby
Terence Creative and Milly Chebby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Terence Creative opens up on losing a baby with his wife Milly Chebby [Screenshot]

He lamented that thieves steal car parts worth Sh3,000 and sell them for as low as Sh600.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hata ile kitu inakasirisha sana ni unaiba kitu ya KSh 3000, unaenda unauza KSh 600. Wameng'oa zote mbili.

"(The most annoying part is that you steal something worth Sh3000, then you go and sell it for Sh600. They have removed both parts)," Terence said.

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby
Terence Creative and Milly Chebby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Terence Creative & Milly acquire brand new Prado on their 10th anniversary [Photos]

Milly also expressed her disappointment, saying that the incident had ruined her day, and she could not understand why people would do such a thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrity couple debated whether to leave their car as it is or get it repaired and replace the stolen parts.

The decision was difficult, considering the time and effort they had put into acquiring the vehicle.

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby
Terence Creative and Milly Chebby Pulse Live Kenya

In a previous interview with a product of years of hard a local media house, Milly Chebby disclosed that the car was the product of years of hard work, and they had started paying for it in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple had shared a classy vehicle on their social media, and Milly could not help but gush over it, saying that she believes God used her to be part of Terence's success.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi secures release for 22 petty offenders from Nairobi West Prison [Video]

Eric Omondi secures release for 22 petty offenders from Nairobi West Prison [Video]

Terence Creative & Milly Chebby speak out after shocking act of vandalism

Terence Creative & Milly Chebby speak out after shocking act of vandalism

Former Aziza actor Luwi Capello narrates life-altering accident that affected brain & erased memories

Former Aziza actor Luwi Capello narrates life-altering accident that affected brain & erased memories

From sin to salvation: Brendah Jons finds peace in Jesus

From sin to salvation: Brendah Jons finds peace in Jesus

Anita Nderu takes on new challenge as she heads back to class, reveals future plans

Anita Nderu takes on new challenge as she heads back to class, reveals future plans

4 professionals you should avoid in a partner, according to Oga Obinna

4 professionals you should avoid in a partner, according to Oga Obinna

Vivian in mourning after losing her sister

Vivian in mourning after losing her sister

New details emerge on pastor's death in singer Dishon Mirugi's house

New details emerge on pastor's death in singer Dishon Mirugi's house

Akothee opens up on escaping reality with sleeping tablets

Akothee opens up on escaping reality with sleeping tablets

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gospel musician Eunice Njeri

Eunice Njeri shows off grown son for the first time [Photo]

Kamene Goro and Felix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'

Jalang'o speaks on Kamene Goro's return to radio after leaving Kiss FM

Ken Ambani takes oath of office as County Executive Committee Member in charge of Public Service Administration Youth Gender Sports and Social Services.

Ex-Tausi actor Ken Ambani lands gov't job after over 20 years in film industry

MCA Tricky (left) and Comedian Eddie Butita

MCA Tricky calls out Eddie Butita over ownership of his Sh5M Jaguar