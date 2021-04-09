Popular Instagram influencer, Millicent Chebet popularly known as Milly Chebby, has opted to walk her fans and followers down the memory lane to the day her hubby Terence Creative blocked Kimathi Street just to propose to her.

"On this day 4years ago @terencecreative blocked Kimathi Street to propose and I SAID YES . HAPPY 4thENGAGEMENT ANNIVERSARY TO US. FUN FACT: THIS IS THE ONLY SURPRISE HAS EVER WORKED I always burst him before surprise happens," read Milly's statement.

Milly Chebby and husband, Terence Creative

Milly’ husband, comedian, Terence Creative, had in 2017 sought out her friends who tricked her into believing that they were just running some errands before police officers pulled them over.

As Milly and her friends were talking to the police, a popular dance group- FBI- appeared in front of them with placards of the proposal and behind her was Terence on one knee with a ring on hand.

The two held a traditional wedding and a white wedding later that year.

