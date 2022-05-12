Terence Creative opens up on losing a baby with his wife Milly Chebby [Screenshot]

In an interactive session with his fans on Instagram, Terence mentioned that the loss was one of the most stressful moments in his life.

The funnyman made the revelation at a time he was encouraging a fan who also opened up to him about losing their child.

“Pole sana and take hurt @Millychebby and I lost our baby Milla, it was very stressful but what kept us going is prayers and immediately we started to look for another pregnancy and it shall be well,” Terence creative disclosed.

Walking with dead baby for 7 weeks

In 2019, Milly Chebby also opened up on a miscarriage that saw her lose her baby at week 13 of pregnancy in 2017.

Milly and Terence revealed that after five years of dating they had decided to have a baby, but unfortunately the pregnancy did not make it to the last stage (delivery).

Milly stated that the pregnancy was normal until week five when she experienced unusual spotting. (Spotting- is a form of vaginal bleeding during pregnancy and normally happens during the first trimester).

In week 13 she experienced another spotting and after going for another checkup, the doctors said that the baby died at week seven and three days and she walked around with it for another seven weeks.

The couple was then advised to consider evacuation, to have the dead baby removed safely from her womb , which they did.

In February 2020, Milly Chebby also shared little known struggles she went through when carrying baby Milla.

“At 3months pregnant while at work I spotted and thought I would loose you but thank God for good employer Mwlim Churchill my colleagues rushed me to hospital and by the guidance of my gyna the spotting was managed and my good boss gave me one month paid leave for bed rest.

"My pregnancy was tough I vomitted to the moment I was entering the theater for CS, at 7months clinic we could not hear her heart beat, my heart sunk but who is God after like 10 trials we got the heartbeat, at exactly 39 weeks 1st February 2019 at 9:30am Milla landed safely to planet earth at 2 weeks checkup , we discovered she has tumor in her tummy attached to her liver my heart sunk again, by the help of my gyna we got a good Surgeon who operated on Milla successfully.