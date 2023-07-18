The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Amos Robi

In what is being termed as Crazy Kennar's comedy comeback, the 2-time Pulse Comedy Influencer of the Year has roasted state officials who decorate their homes with branded merchandise.

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit
Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Content creator Crazy Kennar has made a comeback to skit comedy, sparking conversations with his latest video on government officials.

Recommended articles

In the video, Kennar humorously sheds light on the phenomenon of public servants decking out their homes with an array of items branded with various government institution logos.

The video, which has resonated with Kenyans online, has also received replies from a number of the institutions he depicted in the video.

Huduma Kenya, in appreciation, reposted the skit with rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis and the exclamation: "Crazy Kennar!".

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Service Commission (PSC) retweeted the video with the quote: "No comment."

Kenya Power in response wrote 'Chamaaani' in appreciation of the funny skit.

In the video, Kennar hilariously parades an assortment of government-branded paraphernalia, from doormats to cups and jerricans, creating a comically chaotic scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Crazy Kennar explains reasons for writing a book for content creators

What fans found even more entertaining is Kennar's attention to detail beginning with a common poster seen at all government offices "This is a corruption-free zone", which he placed as a doormat on his set.

The kitchen, a mishmash of government logos, featured branded items from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

As the tour continues into the bedroom, Kennar unveils bedsheets from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Maternity Ward.

The amusing spectacle continues in the living room, where cushion covers are branded Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA), the table cloth appears to be a Kenya Power billboard and his water tank is 'Property of Homa Bay County'.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the comedic hyperbole doesn't stop there! Kennar's wardrobe choices have netizens in stitches.

Content Creator Crazy Kennar
Content Creator Crazy Kennar Content Creator Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

DETAILS: Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 is here!

His innerwear, hilariously branded with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) label and his pyjamas bore an unmistakable resemblance to the Kenya Police uniform, evoking laughter and applause from his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praising his comedic prowess, netizens are showering Kennar with compliments for his ability to skillfully capture everyday situations in the most hilarious way possible.

Crazy Kennar
Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Yvonne Khisa discloses main reason for separation from Crazy Kennar

Below are some of the reactions:-

bonifacemwangi The genius in this video is on another level. Nothing but the truth!

ADVERTISEMENT

thekingkaka Enyewe wewe wadiKuTax , pesa yako ya Tax umetumia kuPrint. Please KRA wachaneni na Kennar anzeni na watu wengine

theonlymbugua Hii budget yote ya printing ndio utufurahishe? You deserve all the good things in life!

theemwalimurachel Ei! 😂🤣 ah! Ah! Utatuua wewe kwa kicheko

thekingkaka Enyewe wewe wadiKuTax , pesa yako ya Tax umetumia kuPrint. Please KRA wachaneni na Kennar anzeni na watu wengine.

muzikalsheriff Mimi Swali Bado Najiuliza ni Hizi Props zilipangwa lini?.. Hio Sio Wing ya Ndege ya KQ kwa Choo?

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Willis Raburu takes new City Hall job after leaving Citizen TV

Willis Raburu takes new City Hall job after leaving Citizen TV

KRG says he is godfather to Diana B's child, explains viral dancing clip

KRG says he is godfather to Diana B's child, explains viral dancing clip

‘He’s just a good guy’ - Spice Diana talks ‘chemistry’ with Diamond

‘He’s just a good guy’ - Spice Diana talks ‘chemistry’ with Diamond

How Lava Lava intends to unveil girlfriend to the world

How Lava Lava intends to unveil girlfriend to the world

WATCH: Diamond, Juma Jux & crew thrown into panic after elevator gets stuck

WATCH: Diamond, Juma Jux & crew thrown into panic after elevator gets stuck

Eddie Butita reveals packed future for his company after Diani mission

Eddie Butita reveals packed future for his company after Diani mission

Zari's kids quiz her about relationship with Shakib

Zari's kids quiz her about relationship with Shakib

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium in New York

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium in New York

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Actor Arabron Osenya

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos