Curtains close on 'Over 25' YouTube channel with 17 million views

This news comes as a surprise to their loyal fanbase, who have followed their journey and connected with them on a deep level.

'Over 25', consisting of Jules, Lornzie, Ivy, and Shikie, started their YouTube channel with a mission to share their life experiences as friends, sisters, working women, and mothers.

They offered relatable perspectives on topics such as relationships, careers and family.

Their content resonated with viewers, and together, they created a supportive community that celebrated growth and authenticity.

YouTuber group 'Over 25' Pulse Live Kenya

In their heartfelt announcement, the group expressed that this decision was not an easy one to make.

"Almost to the day, this video marks 7 years of us: Jules, Lornzie, Ivy, and Shikie, creating content on this channel. Using our life experiences as friends, sisters, working women, and mothers, we poured our hearts and souls into 'Over 25' where we connected, grew, and celebrated with our audience - boy did we love it!

"It has not been an easy decision to make but as 'Over 25', we now feel that it is time to take a step back and figure out WHO we are now seven years since we started this journey," read the statement by the group in part.

They acknowledged the changes that have happened in their lives, including marriages, babies, and career changes, and felt it was time to pause and find themselves again.

"In this time, we have had marriages, babies, career changes, break-ups, make-ups, graduations, birthdays, and even final goodbyes; as happens with many things in life, sometimes you need to pause and regroup," they noted.

Although the future of 'Over 25' remains uncertain, the group acknowledges the immense gratitude they have for their subscribers and followers.

The group also extended their gratitude to their dedicated production team, whose contributions and patience have been instrumental in their success. They expressed appreciation to their sponsorship and brand partners, whose belief in 'Over 25' allowed them to grow and flourish over the years.

"We would like to thank each and every one of our subscribers and followers; we owe it all to you.

"Thank you to our production team for your contribution, patience, and support. Thank you to our sponsorship and brand partners that believed in this team and were willing to invest in us over the years," they concluded.

