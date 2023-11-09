The sports category has moved to a new website.

Daddy Owen finally confirms nature of his relationship with Charlene Ruto

Lynet Okumu

Gospel singer Daddy Owen explains the dynamics of his relationship with Charlene Ruto after he posted pictures of them together

Gospel singer Daddy Owen
Gospel singer Daddy Owen

Renowned musician Daddy Owen recently found himself in the midst of speculations surrounding his relationship with Charlene Ruto, the daughter of Kenya's President, William Ruto.

Viral pictures uploaded by Daddy Owen three weeks ago shows the two playing basketball.

These snaps ignited rumors, prompting netizens to assume there was more than just a friendly connection between them.

In a brief phone interview with Milele FM presenter Ankali Ray on November 8, Daddy Owen took the opportunity to address the swirling rumors and clarify the nature of his relationship with Charlene.

Daddy Owen, Charlene Ruto and others in netball a pitch
Daddy Owen, Charlene Ruto and others in netball a pitch ( Daddy Owen - Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The interview kicked off with a general inquiry about Daddy Owen's current whereabouts and well-being. Responding positively, Daddy Owen seemed unsuspecting of the bigger question looming ahead.

However, Ankali Ray, known for his candid approach, didn't beat around the bush. He delved into the topic that had captured the attention of many: Nature of his relationship with Charlene Ruto.

Ankali questioned, "Lakini shem Charlene anaendeleaje? Daddy tuambie ukweli bwana, Charlene mzima?"

Gospel singer Daddy Owen
Gospel singer Daddy Owen Gospel singer Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

The gospel musician, taken aback by the directness of the question, chose caution over disclosure.

He urged Ankali Ray to refrain from discussing certain matters, emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries. Daddy Owen expressed concern for Ray, stating that he considers him a brother and wouldn't want him to face consequences for divulging sensitive information.

"Aah hizi ndo gani? Bro unajua kuna zingine hufai kuongelea. Zingine ni noma bwana... Uko tusiende. Wewe ni brother yangu siwezi taka kukuweka kwa noma," Daddy Owen said.

Gospel singer Daddy Owen
Gospel singer Daddy Owen Gospel singer Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

Pressed by Ankali Ray to clarify the nature of his relationship with Charlene, Daddy Owen categorically stated that they share friendship and professional collaborations.

He highlighted the various projects they are working on together, emphasizing that not every association is romantically inclined.

"Hapana. Ni job tu. Apart form being just friends kuna projects mingi tunafanya pamoja... Si lazima kila time mkiniona na mtu lazima awe mtu," he said.

Having been in the entertainment industry for two decades, Daddy Owen acknowledged the dynamics of public curiosity and the questions surrounding celebrity relationships.

Daddy Owen
Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed understanding for the inquisitive nature of fans and the constant speculation that comes with being a public figure.

"Naelewa maswali za watu na kila kitu. Nimekuwa kwa hii industry for 20 years, so anelewa hizo maswali," he said.

When asked about Charlene's relationship status, Daddy Owen diplomatically deflected the question, stating that it is up to Charlene herself to address such personal matters.

Singer Daddy Owen
Singer Daddy Owen Singer Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised the evolving trend of allowing individuals to speak for themselves when it comes to their personal lives.

"Unajua hiyo ni swali ngumu sana umeuliza. Siku hizi tuliamua kila mtu anajisemea mambo yake," he said.

