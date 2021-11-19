Daddy Owen speaks on dating again after his failed marriage [Screenshot]

Taking to his Insta-stories, Owen confessed that he was broken man after his marriage failed. Adding that the mental mess made him flirt with people just to prove that he is still a man.

“Are u dating? Are u planning to date soon? NO! Why? ... I think such emotional mess makes people carry a lot in their hearts and that’s dangerous to the next partner who might be innocent. Btw vulnerability is my strength. I am not Saint but a man…not just a man .. but a man of God,” said Daddy Owen.

The singer went on to explain that living alone even made his situation worse as he went around buying expensive things just to prove a point.

“Living alone made it harder. Making me ask myself so many questions ! Like am l a man enough ? Am I poor or rich ? Is all that necessary?

"The situation made me buy expensive unnecessary things just to prove to myself that I can ! The situation made me travel far and book in hotels just to prove that I can.

“The mental mess made me flirt with people just to prove that am still a man!! ...yes a man !!! Am I proud of it ? NO ! I felt terrible and horrible , and anything about me flirting or anything of that sort came from me being affected emotionally ... had self doubts about myself ! Did I apologize to the people concerned? Yes,” Owen made it clear.

He also made it clear that he did not sleep with any of the girls he was flirting with.

“Did I repent and ask GOD for forgiveness? YES ! Did I cross that line? Did I eat the fruit? (I know so many of u just want know that part) NO ! I did not eat any apple .. am still using android”, he added.

Daddy Owen said that despite all the struggles he was going through, her was able to go back to the studio and put out a very powerful Album.

“I have touched and transformed lives through my humanitarian work and the greatest being building a Children's home for kids born with disabilities.

“And another major milestone has been going back to the studio and coming up with an album and launching it! Through the whole year I have been an emotional wreck,”

Touching on ditching his wedding ring, Owen said; “Are u planning to remove your ring? being confident of this , that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ. Jesus " Philippians 1 : 6,”.