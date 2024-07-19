The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Martina Glez speaks on her love for Bien, raising a son & embracing God

Lynet Okumu

Martina Glez, who recently broke up with her husband, fellow dancer Tileh Pacbro, with whom she shares a son, opens up about her life after the separation and the significant role of God in her journey.

Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram)
Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram)

Martina Glez, a Spanish-Kenyan dancer and content creator, has opened up about her life following her breakup with fellow dancer Tileh Pacbro.

Recommended articles

Martina is a professional dancer who has collaborated with numerous artists and brands to spread positivity.

If you believe she's your favourite dancer, get ready to the nominate her for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, which celebrates influencers and honours their groundbreaking contributions to the creative industry.

Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram)
Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of one shared her experiences and the lessons she's learned during an interview at singer Bien's listening party on July 17.

Martina began the interview by expressing her admiration for Bien and his music. "He has a song for every vibe," she said.

"Whether you are feeling sad, partying, or down, he has a song for everybody. He is such a complete artist, and I love that about him," she added.

Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram)
Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyans go all out for Pulse Influencer Awards!

Martina noted that while she resonates most with the danceable songs, she also appreciates the slower tracks from his albums, such as 'Chikwere', She often listens to Bien's albums as if they were a playlist, enjoying every song.

Reflecting on her current life, Martina shared that she is doing well.

"The year is okay. I’m good. I’m just living life, raising my son, working, and having fun with my friends. I’m blessed," she said.

Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram)
Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

Martina emphasised the importance of trusting oneself and God, revealing that she has grown closer to God this year.

"The biggest lesson I have learned so far is to trust in yourself and trust in God. When things don’t go well in your life, you grow closer to God. But now, I want to keep that relationship even when things are good."

In May, TikToker Tileh Pacbro announced that he and Martina had decided to separate and pursue a divorce.

A past photo of Martina Glez and her ex-husband Tileh Pacbro (Instagram)
A past photo of Martina Glez and her ex-husband Tileh Pacbro (Instagram) A past photo of Martina Glez and her ex-husband Tileh Pacbro (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Since then, both have focused on their individual healing journeys while co-parenting their son.

Tileh admitted that healing is a challenging process. "Healing is a process. This was a family, so there's no point where you can say you are fully healed," he said, acknowledging the ongoing nature of emotional recovery.

Despite the challenges, Martina and Tileh are both moving forward with their lives.

Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram)
Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Martina remains dedicated to her work and raising her son, finding joy in her friendships and the activities she loves.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

YouTuber Moureen Ngigi pampers mum with love in emotional reunion after 2 years apart

YouTuber Moureen Ngigi pampers mum with love in emotional reunion after 2 years apart

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez captures essence of love in new single 'Fire On Me'

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez captures essence of love in new single 'Fire On Me'

Martina Glez speaks on her love for Bien, raising a son & embracing God

Martina Glez speaks on her love for Bien, raising a son & embracing God

Man who met his soulmate at Finance Bill demos shares details of their love story

Man who met his soulmate at Finance Bill demos shares details of their love story

It's a wrap! Shiksha Arora's final message as she exits KBC after 3 years

It's a wrap! Shiksha Arora's final message as she exits KBC after 3 years

Trending

First Daughter Charlene Ruto

Charlene Ruto unveils her battle plan for surviving online onslaught

Tanzanian singer Billnass & wife Nandy

Wanaume mmeumbiwa kupepesa macho ila jua una watu wanakuhitaji - Nandy to Billnass

Kenyan journalists John-Allan Namu and Mark Masai

John-Allan Namu, Mark Masai ready to host Ruto in town hall discussion [Details]

Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza

Beyond beats: Why Bien's voice will always echo in your mind