Martina Glez speaks on her love for Bien, raising a son & embracing God

Martina is a professional dancer who has collaborated with numerous artists and brands to spread positivity.

If you believe she's your favourite dancer, get ready to the nominate her for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, which celebrates influencers and honours their groundbreaking contributions to the creative industry.

Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of one shared her experiences and the lessons she's learned during an interview at singer Bien's listening party on July 17.

Martina began the interview by expressing her admiration for Bien and his music. "He has a song for every vibe," she said.

"Whether you are feeling sad, partying, or down, he has a song for everybody. He is such a complete artist, and I love that about him," she added.

Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Martina noted that while she resonates most with the danceable songs, she also appreciates the slower tracks from his albums, such as 'Chikwere', She often listens to Bien's albums as if they were a playlist, enjoying every song.

How Martina is embracing growth after break-up

Reflecting on her current life, Martina shared that she is doing well.

"The year is okay. I’m good. I’m just living life, raising my son, working, and having fun with my friends. I’m blessed," she said.

Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Martina emphasised the importance of trusting oneself and God, revealing that she has grown closer to God this year.

"The biggest lesson I have learned so far is to trust in yourself and trust in God. When things don’t go well in your life, you grow closer to God. But now, I want to keep that relationship even when things are good."

The separation

In May, TikToker Tileh Pacbro announced that he and Martina had decided to separate and pursue a divorce.

A past photo of Martina Glez and her ex-husband Tileh Pacbro (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Since then, both have focused on their individual healing journeys while co-parenting their son.

Tileh admitted that healing is a challenging process. "Healing is a process. This was a family, so there's no point where you can say you are fully healed," he said, acknowledging the ongoing nature of emotional recovery.

Moving forward

Despite the challenges, Martina and Tileh are both moving forward with their lives.

Content creator and dancer Martina Glez (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya