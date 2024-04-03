The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 demands Mediamax must fulfil in 48 hours to mitigate issue with Davido

Amos Robi

The defamatory story, initially published as an April Fool's Day prank, falsely claimed that Davido had been apprehended with narcotics at the airport

Nigerian superstar Davido

Nigerian music sensation Davido has taken legal action against Mediamax Network Limited following the publication of a defamatory story alleging his arrest at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Through his legal team, the singer has issued five demands to the media outlet, seeking redress for the damage caused to his reputation.

Despite later clarifications by the media house, Davido asserts that the false allegations have tarnished his hard-earned reputation, built over years of dedication and investment.

In a demand letter issued by Davido's legal team, they emphasised the detrimental impact of the article on the singer's international standing and business interests across various jurisdictions.

"Our client is an international Megastar and a reputable entrepreneur with vast business interests in several jurisdictions; his art and business ventures employ considerable personnel with a vast fanbase.

"Our client has spent many years and extensive resources and significant energies in building his reputation to highly competitive international standards," read the letter in part.

The demands issued to Mediamax Network Limited include the retraction of the defamatory article, an unconditional apology, and the cessation of any further defamatory statements.

  1. Remove from all of your pages and platforms the defamatory and disparaging remarks regarding our client made by you and your visitors.
  2. Cease and desist from publishing defamatory statements about our client, whether the statements are made by you or third parties.
  3. Offer an unconditional apology to our client as stated in our instructing client letter herewith.
  4. Admit liability for defaming our client and thereafter we shall quantify damages
  5. Compensate our client for his Attorney Fees and costs.
The media outlet has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to comply with the demands, failing which Davido will explore all available legal avenues to seek justice.

