Denis Karuri explains why he skipped Chiloba's funeral

Fabian Simiyu

Karuri says the late Chiloba was his friend although they had never met

Denis Karuri [Instagram]
Slain gender activist & fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was laid to rest in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by many of those who knew and were close to him.

Having lived openly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, many expected that a majority of his friends from the queer community would attend the highly publicised send-off.

Notably missing from the funeral, however, was celebrity makeup artist Dennis Karuri and his fans were curious as to why he skipped the event.

In an interview with Eve Mungai following the burial, Karuri responded while paying his last respects to the late Chiloba.

He admitted that he was shaken and thought of vacating Kenya immediately because the incident was brutal.

Denis Karuri [Instagram]
READ: Edwin Chiloba's last public moments [Video]

When asked why he missed attending Chiloba's funeral, he simply stated that he didn't know the late fashion designer personally and that he had chosen to allow the family to grieve in private.

"This is what I say, give me flowers when I'm alive, don't bring me flowers when I'm dead. I have never seen Edwin in person hence I can't get involved with his burial.

"I think it's personal and family-centred and I wouldn't want to go there and grab any form of attention since I'm a celebrity because anything can happen in the process. May he rest in peace," said Karuri.

The late Edwin Chiloba
Police are still investigating the circumstances around Chiloba's death with five suspects already in custody. His alleged partner is among the suspects.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
