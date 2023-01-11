ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Post-mortem reveals Edwin Chiloba died of asphyxia

Denis Mwangi

The chief government pathologist explained that due to decomposition, the appearance of Chiloba's eyes may have led the police to think that his eyes had been gorged out.

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba
Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor has released the results of the post mortem conducted on the late Edwin Chiloba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to the autopsy, Chiloba, whose real name is Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo, died of Asphyxia.

Asphyxia is a condition in which there is a lack of oxygen supply and an excess of carbon dioxide in the body.

Edwin Chiloba
Edwin Chiloba Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to the media at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret on Wednesday, January 11, Oduor said that Chiloba was smothered until he passed out.

He said that reports that the victim's eyes were gorged out were not true, but the body had began decomposing.

He explained that due to the decomposition, the appearance of the eyes may have led the police to think that his eyes had been gorged out.

"We tried looking for any other injuries but we did not. Based on that we took some samples for further analysis to find out whether this person was drugged prior to being murdered," he said.

"He had a piece of jeans trouser around the mouth and around the nose. There were socks which were stuffed in the mouth," the Chief government pathologist added.

Oduor also said that they observed discoloration in Chiloba's fingernails, indicating that he was lacking oxygen when he died.

More analysis will be conducted to determine whether Edwin was drugged as pathologists question why he did not resist the smothering.

Meanwhile, The US government has said it would to assist in investigations into the murder.

Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court
Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court Pulse Live Kenya

Violence against LGBTQI+ persons or anyone, of course, is unacceptable. But when violence stems from possible bias or stigma, it indirectly harms all members of the targeted community,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

On January 9, an Eldoret court ruled that five suspects linked to the murder be detained for 21 days as the probe continues.

Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo ruled in favour of Eldoret South Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Chief Stephen Mumba who had made an application seeking to hold the suspects for 21 days until investigations were completed.

The detention period will allow for the body of Chiloba to undergo post-mortem examination and give detectives time to conduct a forensic analysis on the vehicle used to dump the body.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Post-mortem reveals Edwin Chiloba died of asphyxia

Post-mortem reveals Edwin Chiloba died of asphyxia

Kenya to start manufacturing smartphones worth Sh5,000

Kenya to start manufacturing smartphones worth Sh5,000

ICT CS speaks on revival of Huduma Namba initiative

ICT CS speaks on revival of Huduma Namba initiative

Return of the Lexus: Why Ruto is loyal to the luxury SUV

Return of the Lexus: Why Ruto is loyal to the luxury SUV

4 officers arrested in Sh2 million attempted robbery in Nairobi

4 officers arrested in Sh2 million attempted robbery in Nairobi

Amref Tanzania improves personal & environmental hygiene through interpersonal communication

Amref Tanzania improves personal & environmental hygiene through interpersonal communication

KNEC takes action after teachers disrupt KCSE exam marking

KNEC takes action after teachers disrupt KCSE exam marking

Africa's fastest man Omanyala graduates as a police officer

Africa's fastest man Omanyala graduates as a police officer

Why Sakaja has asked for forgiveness over conflict with Gachagua

Why Sakaja has asked for forgiveness over conflict with Gachagua

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

Edwin Chiloba with his adoptive parents Peter and Donna Pfaltzgraff

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death