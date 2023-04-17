The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ezekiel Mutua reacts to Bien's cheeky response to MCSK's low payment

Fabian Simiyu

Ezekiel Mutua has stated that MCSK follows a specific criteria for disbursing funds to artists

MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua and Sauti Sol's Bien
MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua and Sauti Sol's Bien

Music Copyright Society of Kenya CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has finally responded after Kenyan musicians, led by Bien of Sauti Sol, took over social media to expose the music body for sending them low payments as their music royalties.

Recommended articles

Speaking to a section of bloggers during an event, Mutua acknowledged that some musicians would complain about the payments while others would appreciate whatever was transferred to their wallets.

He claimed that the highest-paid musician had received Sh330K while the lowest had received Sh600.

Oga Obinna's screenshot of MCSK's M-Pesa transaction
Oga Obinna's screenshot of MCSK's M-Pesa transaction Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ezekiel Mutua reveals new plans for musicians at MCSK

However, there are doubts about the accuracy of Mutua's claims since presenter Oga Obinna, who also doubles up as a musician, shared a screenshot revealing that he had received Sh258.

"They used to get Sh1K. I think the highest has received Sh330K while the lowest has received Sh637. We are trying and remember we are doing this without a license, we through a lot of challenges with a regulator.

"Our hope is now once we streamline things, musicians will make money. We had a choice to make when we got Sh15 million whether to distribute or not. We knew some would be happy while others would not because it depends on the airplay," Mr Mutua said.

According to Mr. Mutua, efforts are underway to address the issues surrounding the distribution of royalties, and he maintained that they had indeed distributed money to the musicians.

ADVERTISEMENT
MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua
MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

However, he revealed that the matatu industry had not paid any royalties to MCSK since 2019. In addition, he pointed out that other entities, such as marketplaces and hotels, were also delinquent in paying their licensing fees.

Mutua admitted that they are currently collaborating with the government to streamline the process and ensure that all necessary payments are made in a timely manner.

Mr Mutua is hopeful that the future of MCSK is bright, and he urged more Kenyan artists to register with the body to work together to achieve greater success.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also emphasized that MCSK is not solely focused on distributing royalties, as the organization can also provide musicians with health cover and offer a platform for investment through the MCSK Sacco.

Singer Willy Paul
Singer Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

The CEO of MCSK revealed that he had recently visited South Africa with other Kenyan leaders to explore ways of monetizing content on digital platforms.

He noted that the remaining steps involved putting regulations in place and devising a strategy for implementing the plan.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ezekiel Mutua reacts to Bien's cheeky response to MCSK's low payment

Ezekiel Mutua reacts to Bien's cheeky response to MCSK's low payment

TikToker Josh Wonder finally reveals cause of breakup with Ajib Gathoni

TikToker Josh Wonder finally reveals cause of breakup with Ajib Gathoni

Tallia Oyando reflects on her career in entertainment with heartwarming message

Tallia Oyando reflects on her career in entertainment with heartwarming message

Diamond's mum christens him Hakimi in cryptic post, reveals details of their bond

Diamond's mum christens him "Hakimi" in cryptic post, reveals details of their bond

Dr Ofweneke addresses Bahati’s concerns on working with Diana Marua

Dr Ofweneke addresses Bahati’s concerns on working with Diana Marua

Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

Vivianne reveals real reasons she separated from ex-husband Sam West

Bien redeems himself after Khaligraph Jones' tackle in angry exchange

Bien redeems himself after Khaligraph Jones' tackle in angry exchange

Akothee's grand wedding, Diana Marua's new TV job & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee's grand wedding, Diana Marua's new TV job & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Video: Triplets Ghetto Kids break Britain's Got Talent record during audition

Video: Triplets Ghetto Kids break Britain's Got Talent record during audition

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]