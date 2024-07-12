Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Ng'ang'a, reacting shortly after President Ruto reshuffled his cabinet, appeared to celebrate the incident, reminding his congregants of his previous prophecy that certain people were misleading the government.

Pastor Ng'ang'a laughs off Kithure Kindiki's dismissal

During his sermon, Ng'ang'a took particular aim at Kipchumba Murkomen and Kithure Kindiki, laughing off their dismissal and citing that some leaders were arrogant. He expressed his delight at their departure, thanking President Ruto for the reshuffle.

"If you don't understand English, then please switch off your TV and find a channel where you can get Kiswahili. Today, I want to speak in English because my friend, the Minister of Roads, has gone home. I told you you'd face the consequences. Thank you very much, Your Excellency, for kicking these people out," Ng'ang'a said.

Neno Evangelism Church pastor James Ng'ang'a

Ng'ang'a's humorous yet pointed remarks resonated with his audience. "Amegonga wangapi? Wote? Hata Kindiki? Hahaha! Today, if I found the President in a kiosk, I would buy him tea. I said from day one that some people were misleading the government until now, it seems like there are mistakes. You see, now it has come to pass. People are too arrogant."

Pastor gains support from Kenyans

Following his remarks, Kenyans online rallied behind Ng'ang'a, who now goes by the name 'Commander-in-Chief'. Mobilising people to attend Ng'ang'a's upcoming crusade, actress Wanjiku Stephen informed the public of the event's details.

Ng'ang'a's church will hold a crusade on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, dubbed 'What God Can Do No Man Can Do'. The event will be held at Kwa D.O's Ground. Wanjiku encouraged people to suggest a meeting point so they could attend as a group.

"Reliable sources say this Sunday we are going to the crusade of Commander-in-Chief, aka our pastor Ng'ang'a. Let me know where you guys want us to meet. He has a crusade in Kitengela," she posted.

Dress code & preparations

Wanjiku also advised women on appropriate attire, as Ng'ang'a does not approve of trousers.

"Form for this Sunday is out; don’t be late. Ladies, do not wear trousers. Wear respectful clothes," she urged.

The announcement elicited various reactions from netizens, ranging from excitement to humorous remarks. Many expressed their eagerness to attend the crusade and support Pastor Ng'ang'a.

Kenyan actor Wanjiku Stephens

As the event approaches, it is expected that a large crowd will gather to hear the 'Commander-in-Chief' speak and to experience what many believe will be a powerful spiritual event.

"Form imejipa... Now we've been told to wear dresses. If we are prayed for and fall, won't we destroy Commander’s church?" one netizen joked.

"Kitengela, here we come," another added enthusiastically.

"Must support him, and we need to wear dancing shoes," a supporter commented.

Another netizen humorously reminded others, "Friendly reminder: No wearing trousers in Commander’s church."