The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Lynet Okumu

All roads lead to Pastor Ng'ang'a's 'What God Can Do No Man Can Do' crusade: Dress code unveiled for Gen Z attendees supporting the 'Commander-in-Chief'.

Neno Evangelism Church pastor James Ng'ang'a
Neno Evangelism Church pastor James Ng'ang'a

Neno Evangelism pastor James Ng'ang'a has once again captured the hearts of many with his recent remarks during a church service.

Recommended articles

Ng'ang'a, reacting shortly after President Ruto reshuffled his cabinet, appeared to celebrate the incident, reminding his congregants of his previous prophecy that certain people were misleading the government.

During his sermon, Ng'ang'a took particular aim at Kipchumba Murkomen and Kithure Kindiki, laughing off their dismissal and citing that some leaders were arrogant. He expressed his delight at their departure, thanking President Ruto for the reshuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you don't understand English, then please switch off your TV and find a channel where you can get Kiswahili. Today, I want to speak in English because my friend, the Minister of Roads, has gone home. I told you you'd face the consequences. Thank you very much, Your Excellency, for kicking these people out," Ng'ang'a said.

Neno Evangelism Church pastor James Ng'ang'a
Neno Evangelism Church pastor James Ng'ang'a Neno Evangelism Church pastor James Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Ng'ang'a's humorous yet pointed remarks resonated with his audience. "Amegonga wangapi? Wote? Hata Kindiki? Hahaha! Today, if I found the President in a kiosk, I would buy him tea. I said from day one that some people were misleading the government until now, it seems like there are mistakes. You see, now it has come to pass. People are too arrogant."

Following his remarks, Kenyans online rallied behind Ng'ang'a, who now goes by the name 'Commander-in-Chief'. Mobilising people to attend Ng'ang'a's upcoming crusade, actress Wanjiku Stephen informed the public of the event's details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ng'ang'a's church will hold a crusade on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, dubbed 'What God Can Do No Man Can Do'. The event will be held at Kwa D.O's Ground. Wanjiku encouraged people to suggest a meeting point so they could attend as a group.

"Reliable sources say this Sunday we are going to the crusade of Commander-in-Chief, aka our pastor Ng'ang'a. Let me know where you guys want us to meet. He has a crusade in Kitengela," she posted.

Wanjiku also advised women on appropriate attire, as Ng'ang'a does not approve of trousers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Form for this Sunday is out; don’t be late. Ladies, do not wear trousers. Wear respectful clothes," she urged.

The announcement elicited various reactions from netizens, ranging from excitement to humorous remarks. Many expressed their eagerness to attend the crusade and support Pastor Ng'ang'a.

Kenyan actor Wanjiku Stephens (Instagram)
Kenyan actor Wanjiku Stephens (Instagram) Kenyan actor Wanjiku Stephens (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

As the event approaches, it is expected that a large crowd will gather to hear the 'Commander-in-Chief' speak and to experience what many believe will be a powerful spiritual event.

"Form imejipa... Now we've been told to wear dresses. If we are prayed for and fall, won't we destroy Commander’s church?" one netizen joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kitengela, here we come," another added enthusiastically.

"Must support him, and we need to wear dancing shoes," a supporter commented.

Another netizen humorously reminded others, "Friendly reminder: No wearing trousers in Commander’s church."

"Siendagi church lakini ya konsikwense lazima nifike," one netizen quipped, meaning they usually don't go to church but will attend this significant event.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

Inspiration behind Wadagliz's viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' & their music catalogue

Inspiration behind Wadagliz's viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' & their music catalogue

Amidst tears: Dorcas Rigathi stands with Kathy Kiuna in mourning the fallen Bishop

Amidst tears: Dorcas Rigathi stands with Kathy Kiuna in mourning the fallen Bishop

New country, new struggles: Baba Jimmy's fight for steady work in America

New country, new struggles: Baba Jimmy's fight for steady work in America

Njugush, Churchill, Maina Kageni lead celebrity reactions to CSs firing

Njugush, Churchill, Maina Kageni lead celebrity reactions to CSs firing

Reason Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru’s wedding plans are in limbo

Reason Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru’s wedding plans are in limbo

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi traces maize-selling school girl amid Kennedy Onyango's burial plans

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz