ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Pastor Ng'ang'a trolling Nyali MP Mohamed Ali over Finance Bill 2024 [Video]

Charles Ouma

Pastor James Ng’anga of Neno Evangelism Center went ham on the MP who was at one point a darling of Kenyans owing to his investigative pieces when serving as a journalist

Pastor James Maina Ng’anga of Neno Evangelism Center has called out Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali, popularly known as Jicho Pevu, trolling him for supporting the Finance Bill 2024 that was opposed and rejected by Kenyans.

In a viral clip recorded during one of his sermons, Pastor Ng’anga bashed the MP who he accused of being bought.

The pastor revisited Mohamed Ali’s past as a journalist when he was a fierce defender of human rights and good governance, unearthing scandals in government and confronting the regimes of the day to the current situation.

At the peak of his career in journalism, the MP got the moniker Jicho Pevo from his investigative report segment that went by the same name.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a
Pastor James Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Ng’anga wondered what happened to the beloved Jicho Pevu who was a darling of many in his days as a journalist to the present situation where he finds himself on the opposite side of what his constituents want.

Jicho Pevu sasa jiangalie mwenyewe…Ile jicho pevu ulikuwa nayo ilienda wapi sasa. Mbona huwezi kueleza hii kiinaendelea. Wewe Jicho Pevu ona jicho pevu hii utuelezae nyinyi mmenunuliwa mmepewa pesa ngapi.

"Hata nimeona watu wako wanasema ulivote yes na wewe ni jich pevu. Jicho pevu sasa jiangalie mwenyewe tumbo lako. Waongo hao!” Pastor Ng’ang’a slammed.

READ: Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

The Neno Evangelism Center founder dared anyone who wants to face off with him, alleging that those who try will be shot by their own bodyguards.

“If you try me you will kill yourself. Your body guard will shoot you.” Ng’ang’a added.

His remarks come in the backdrop of public anger targeting MPs who supported the controversial Finance Bill 2024 and those perceived to be insensitive to the plight of Kenyans.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu
Nyali MP Mohamed Ali popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyans took to the streets to protest the bill even as a majority of MPs ignored the public and passed the bill through all stages.

READ: Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

It is only after several Kenyans were killed with many more injured that the President who had declared support for the bill and marshalled MPs to support it changed his mind.

He declined to sign the bill, noting that his decision is in response to the loud voice of Kenyans opposed to the taxes proposed in the bill.

