Multi-million car Samidoh bought after becoming wealthy

The rise of his stardom came with lots of opportunities to earn an income from recorded songs, streaming services as well as shows and club appearances.

He was also able to monetize his massive fanbase and now uses social media to not only interact with his fans but promote brands which pay him a good amount of money.

Pulse Live Kenya

From electronics, hotels and real estate properties, Samidoh has secured the bag despite the lack of music events in the last one year.

With the amount of money he was making, the musician was able to buy a 3rd generation Toyota Harrier SUV whose prices range between Sh2 million to Sh5 million depending on the year of manufacture.

Pulse Live Kenya

Photos of the car seen by Pulse Live show that the car has a shiny black body sitting on golden rims.

He recently used the car to take comedian Churchill on a drive from Nairobi to Thika in an interview which was shot in the vehicle.

Samidoh’s car is a crossover SUV which means that the car has elements of both a passenger vehicle and a sports utility vehicle.

According to car experts, the vehicle gives its drive a smooth experience even in off-road terrain.

The inside of the car’s cabin is narrowed toward the rear, and the overhang of the shoulder part is remarkable.

The continuous design that flows from the front grille to the headlamp is a trademark of the car.

The car has leather seats that are power-adjustable, as well as power windows, locks, and a sunroof.

Other features include multiple airbags, anti-lock braking, vehicle skid control, multi-information monitor, GPS navigation, rear seat entertainment system, and a rear view camera are only a few of the safety and comfort features available.

The vehicle can comfortably carry the musician's family or team when attending shows across the country.

The Toyota Harrier's fuel economy is remarkably good for a medium-sized crossover SUV, and it can quickly go the extra mile.