How Prof Hamo’s exit and replacement was secretly executed

However, some of the staff at the RMS-owned station already knew about it weeks before.

Hamo’s transition and replacement was so smoothly done that many of his fans did not immediately catch on.

He No longer works for the station- Prof. Hamo's exit from Hot96 Confirmed (Exclusive) Pulse Live Kenya

A few weeks ago, Jeff Koinange, who hosts the breakfast show had stopped appearing with the comedian on air without any clarification on Hamo's whereabouts.

The show, Hot Breakfast, also changed its slogan from "Jeff and Hamo on Hot" to "Jeff and Clyde on Hot".

Hamo’s replacement VDJ Clyde is the deputy station manager at Hot 96 and music manager.

As a deputy station manager, he helps his bosses provide strategic direction and leadership for the station.

He also assists in carrying out in-house research to gather information for programming purposes.

Clyde has been on the breakfast show for more than two years but as the mix master and his inclusion as the face of Hot Breakfast alongside Koinange barely raised eyebrows about Hamo’s exit.

“He no longer works for the station but we wish him all the best in his future endeavors” a highly placed source at the station told Pulse Live, hinting that the transition had already been completed.

The last content Hamo posted about his work at Hot 96 FM was at the end of March 2021, weeks before his scandal with Comedian Jemutai surfaced online.

The scandal which took the whole nation by surprise likely distracted Hamo’s fans who were too involved in the controversy to notice his absence from the breakfast show.

Many of his fans have attributed his exit to the controversy but according to his social media platforms he last tweeted the #JeffAndHamoOnHot hashtag before his scandal.