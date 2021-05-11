DNA Results Are Out, 99.9% - Jemutai as she confirms Hamo is the father to her Kids

“DNA Results Are Out 99.9% "- shared Jemutai.

The DNA results come days after Jemutai mentioned that Hamo had requested for a paternity test after their meeting with Churchill.

On May 7, 2021, while responding to Blogger Edgar Obare, the comedian mentioned that samples had been taken and now the results are out.

She also revealed that Hamo had agreed to pay school fees for their first born and had already given the required amount, which she has paid to the school.

Jemutai added that they are still trying to sort out their issues, with the help of Churchill and other individuals she did not mention.

“Yes, that was me, Hamo and his brother we were at Big Square on Wednesday. We met on Monday with Churchill and a few guys to try and sort out issues. We are still sorting out issues. At the meeting he agreed to pay for the school fees, so tulimeet on Wednesday as agreed and he gave me the school nkalipa jana… the DNA will be out in 2 weeks.

We did the DNA on Tuesday at KEMRI,” Jemutai wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

The public fall out between Hamo and Jermutai was brought to an end by Mwalimu Churchill.

“We have had a long cordial talk with Hamo & Jemutai and agreed to deal with the matter privately and find an amicable solution..in the end the kids have to win.Have a blessed Sunday,” said Churchill.

The drama all started when Jemutai revealed that comedian Professor Hamo was the father to her two kids, but had unfortunately neglected them.