The WCB president shared a number of photos rocking his new Premium White Gold Top and Bottom Grillz, customized with his name ‘Simba’ and ‘Platnumz’.

According to his 'Plug', the Grilliz were worked on for two weeks, at a time the singer was in South Africa for the preparation of his 4th Studio Album.

Diamond acquires new set of Gold Plated Grillz & he can’t Keep Calm (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

“ICY 🥶🥶🥶 PLATNUMZ 🥶🥶🥶 I’d like to officially welcome my brother @diamondplatnumz to the SHOHREH Premium Grillz family with this Iced out Solid 18kt White Gold Top & Bottom set of Ice Blocks 🥶💎🧊”

"Premium Diamond Grillz for my brother @diamondplatnumz 🥶💎🇹🇿 ASANTE 🤟🏼 I'd like to officially welcome my brother @diamondplatnumz to the SHOHREH Premium Grillz family with this Iced out Solid 18kt White Gold Top & Bottom set of Ice Blocks 🥶💎🧊" reads the caption.

Grillz, sometimes called “fronts,” generally are removable. In recent times, some celebrities have been flashing more than clean, white teeth at their fans. Under the spotlight, the glint from their mouths comes from "grillz" decorative covers often made of gold, silver or jewel-encrusted precious metals that snap over one or more of their teeth.

The trend toward tooth coverings was boosted in recent years by hip-hop icons and rappers , although wealthy musicians and some athletes have spent thousands of dollars to decorate their teeth with grillz made of gold, Diamond and platinum.