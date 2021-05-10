Bahati’s Message after Linking Up with Diamond in South Africa (Photos)

In his message, Mtoto Wa Mama saluted Chibu Dangote for always offering him a listening ear whenever he is in need of advice and guidance in his Music career.

“Yesterday Night in Joburg South Africa With Africa's Number #1 Musician @DiamondPlatnumz 🌍 Bro Thank You for Always Giving Me a Listening Ear and Guidance; I Never Take it for Granted!

Your Words & Advice Yesterday🙌 I Know that Will Make My Upcoming Álbum One of the Best I have Ever Done! I'm Humbled 🙏 Thank You for Always Being The Realest Big Brother 🥂🦁🔝🔥❤🌍” reads Bahati’s message to Diamond.

Bahati and Diamond in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati is in South Africa as the only Kenyan representative at the 2021 #AfricaDayConcert that will be hosted by Actor Idris Elba. The 2021 Africa Day Concert is set to go down on May 25th, 2021.

“ANOTHER WIN 🔥🔥🔥 Your Boy Bahati is International Now ⭐ The Only Kenyan Artist Performing at #AfricaDayConcert 2021 Happening in South Africa Brought to you by @MtvbaseAfrica and @Youtube Hosted by @IdrisElba ⭐ I am Humbled to Be Representing My Country 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 JO'BURG SEE YOU TOMORROW !!!” shared Bahati.

Last year, MTV Base Africa partnered with YouTube to stage a virtual concert dubbed “Africa Day Benefit Concert” that brought together different African stars with the aim of raising funds to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

At that particular time, East Africa was was represented by Sauti Sol, Diamond Platnumz, Bebe Cool and Nandy.