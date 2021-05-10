Kenyan singer Kevin Bahati penned down a message of appreciation to WCB President Diamond Platnumz after linking up with him in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Bahati’s Message after Linking Up with Diamond in South Africa (Photos)
Bahati is in South Africa for the Africa Day Concert hosted by Idris Elba
In his message, Mtoto Wa Mama saluted Chibu Dangote for always offering him a listening ear whenever he is in need of advice and guidance in his Music career.
“Yesterday Night in Joburg South Africa With Africa's Number #1 Musician @DiamondPlatnumz 🌍 Bro Thank You for Always Giving Me a Listening Ear and Guidance; I Never Take it for Granted!
Your Words & Advice Yesterday🙌 I Know that Will Make My Upcoming Álbum One of the Best I have Ever Done! I'm Humbled 🙏 Thank You for Always Being The Realest Big Brother 🥂🦁🔝🔥❤🌍” reads Bahati’s message to Diamond.
Bahati is in South Africa as the only Kenyan representative at the 2021 #AfricaDayConcert that will be hosted by Actor Idris Elba. The 2021 Africa Day Concert is set to go down on May 25th, 2021.
“ANOTHER WIN 🔥🔥🔥 Your Boy Bahati is International Now ⭐ The Only Kenyan Artist Performing at #AfricaDayConcert 2021 Happening in South Africa Brought to you by @MtvbaseAfrica and @Youtube Hosted by @IdrisElba ⭐ I am Humbled to Be Representing My Country 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 JO'BURG SEE YOU TOMORROW !!!” shared Bahati.
Last year, MTV Base Africa partnered with YouTube to stage a virtual concert dubbed “Africa Day Benefit Concert” that brought together different African stars with the aim of raising funds to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.
At that particular time, East Africa was was represented by Sauti Sol, Diamond Platnumz, Bebe Cool and Nandy.
