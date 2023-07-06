Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Diamond revealed that he would be releasing music throughout 2023 until January next year, just before his partner gives birth.

While he did not explicitly mention the identity of the mother, many of his fans speculate it to be his signee and fellow singer, Zuchu.

"Nasemaje, ndio kwanza tumeanza, yaani mashabiki wanakula raha kuanzia July 2023 hadi January 2024 mchumba anapoenda kujifungua." Diamond wrote.

Diamond's relationship with Zuchu

The relationship between Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu has been a subject of speculation in the past.

However, both artists previously denied any romantic involvement, asserting that they were like siblings.

Nonetheless, the recent hint from Diamond regarding the upcoming birth has led fans to connect the dots and speculate that Zuchu may be the mother of his unborn child.

Diamond Platnumz, known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, has been in the public eye for his romantic relationships as much as his music.

Diamond's love for his children

The singer has two children with his former partner, Zari Hassan, namely Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan, who currently reside with their mother in South Africa.

He also has a son with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto and another son with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

His close bond with his existing children has been evident throughout his public statements.

He has openly expressed that Princess Tiffah and Naseeb Junior hold a special place in his heart.

Tiffah, being his only daughter, occupies a unique role in his life, while Naseeb has also benefited from their close father-son relationship and the time they have spent together.

Diamond expresses desire for another child

Earlier this year, Diamond expressed his desire to expand his family, stating that the time was right to welcome another child.

"Ni mwaka na wakati sahihi wa kuongeza mtoto mwingine sasa. Amin InshaAllah." he wrote.

It seems that his wish may soon be fulfilled, with the anticipated arrival of his fifth child in January 2024.

