ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

Lynet Okumu

Diamond has announced the birth date of his alleged 5th child

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian singer and WCB CEO Diamond Platnumz has recently dropped a hint that he is expecting his fifth child.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Diamond revealed that he would be releasing music throughout 2023 until January next year, just before his partner gives birth.

While he did not explicitly mention the identity of the mother, many of his fans speculate it to be his signee and fellow singer, Zuchu.

"Nasemaje, ndio kwanza tumeanza, yaani mashabiki wanakula raha kuanzia July 2023 hadi January 2024 mchumba anapoenda kujifungua." Diamond wrote.

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu
Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond's message to new potential lovers after confirming breakup with Zuchu

The relationship between Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu has been a subject of speculation in the past.

However, both artists previously denied any romantic involvement, asserting that they were like siblings.

Nonetheless, the recent hint from Diamond regarding the upcoming birth has led fans to connect the dots and speculate that Zuchu may be the mother of his unborn child.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond Platnumz, known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, has been in the public eye for his romantic relationships as much as his music.

The singer has two children with his former partner, Zari Hassan, namely Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan, who currently reside with their mother in South Africa.

He also has a son with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto and another son with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

Diamond Platnumz and Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond Platnumz declares Fantana as best kisser ever, says ‘she was eating me’

His close bond with his existing children has been evident throughout his public statements.

He has openly expressed that Princess Tiffah and Naseeb Junior hold a special place in his heart.

Tiffah, being his only daughter, occupies a unique role in his life, while Naseeb has also benefited from their close father-son relationship and the time they have spent together.

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan
Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier this year, Diamond expressed his desire to expand his family, stating that the time was right to welcome another child.

"Ni mwaka na wakati sahihi wa kuongeza mtoto mwingine sasa. Amin InshaAllah." he wrote.

It seems that his wish may soon be fulfilled, with the anticipated arrival of his fifth child in January 2024.

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz
Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

The news has sparked excitement among his fans, who have eagerly followed his personal life alongside his musical journey.

