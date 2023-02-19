ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond's message to new potential lovers after confirming breakup with Zuchu

Charles Ouma

Diamond confirmed breakup with Zuchu stating that at the moment they are like sisters and brothers, not lovers as most thought or knew and revealed the requirements that anyone hoping to make it to the list of next lover must meet

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz

Tanzania hitmaker, Diamond Platnumz has confirmed has responded to yesterday’s bold proclamation by Zuchu that she is single, signaling the end of their short-lived relationship.

In a lengthy statement in which he outlined some of the things that anyone wishing to date either of them should meet, Diamond confirmed that he is no longer dating the Sukari hitmaker as many people thought or knew.

He encouraged potential lovers to shot their shots at either him or Zuchu, noting that they are back single like they never left.

He however cautioned that any potential lovers must have something tangible that they are bringing to the table, and must doing something meaningful with their lives as they (Zuchu and Diamond) do not splash money easily.

“Kwa pamoja na Zuhura tunaimba tuwataarifu ya kwamba, Kwa sasa sis ni Dada na kaka na si wapenzi kama ilivyokuwa ikidhaniwa ama wengine kujua.

“Mnaruhusiwa wachumba na wake ama wanaume kama tutawaridhia lakini muwe na vibarua vinavyoeleweka sio mje kutuchuna, maana atuhongi hovyo,”

Diamond confirms break up with Zuchu in statement, invites potential new lovers
Diamond confirms break up with Zuchu in statement, invites potential new lovers Pulse Live Kenya

His statement in English loosely translates to:

Jointly with Zuhura (Zuchu) we would like to let you know that we are now like brother and sister and not like before when most of you thought or knew we were lovers.

Potential new lovers are allowed to try their luck but let them be informed that you must have something tangible that you are bringing to the table and doing something meaningful with your life and not coming after our money because we don’t give it out that easily.

READ: I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

Zuhura Othman Soud, popularly known as Zuchu sent tongues wagging after announcing that she is single and asking her fans not to tag her in any of Diamond Platnumz’s posts.

Zuchu took to Snapchat to share the update with a broken heart post, followed by a warning that she is single and as such should not be tagged in “his bullsh*t” as she has nothing to do with the WCB CEO.

"Don't tag me in his bullshit, I am single from now going forward. Thank you," fired the Sukari hitmaker in a post that sent tongues wagging.

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu
Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
