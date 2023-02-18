ADVERTISEMENT
I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

Charles Ouma

"Don't tag me in his bullsh*t, I am single from now going forward. Thank you," Zuchu wrote before deleting all her photos with Diamond Platnumz.

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show
A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

Tanzanian singer Zuchu (real names Zuhura Othman Soud) has announced that she is single and asked her fans not to tag her in any of Diamond Platnumz’s post, signaling the end of their short-lived relationship.

Zuchu took to Snapchat to share the update with a broken heart post, followed by a warning that she is single and as such should not be tagged in “his bullsh*t” as she has nothing to do with the WCB CEO.

"Don't tag me in his bullshit, I am single from now going forward. Thank you," fired the Sukari hitmaker in a post that sent tongues wagging.

I am single – Zuchu announces breakup with Diamond deletes all their photos (Image Courtesy)
I am single – Zuchu announces breakup with Diamond deletes all their photos (Image Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

She then moved on swiftly and cleared all photos that she had taken with her alleged boyfriend, Diamond Platnumz at the height of their romance which made headlines with the two splashing photos online celebrating their relationship.

READ: I am in love - Zuchu finally admits to dating Diamond

I am single – Zuchu announces breakup with Diamond deletes all their photos (Image Courtesy)
I am single – Zuchu announces breakup with Diamond deletes all their photos (Image Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

The development comes hot in the heels of Valentine’s Day when the couple gushed over each other, sharing photos and celebrating the day with the diva receiving a handwritten love letter, authored by Diamond.

"Happy Valentine's Day dear. Yes, I know you think I'm late, I'm not late because for us every day is Valentine's Day. That's why I didn't want to bring you anything yesterday (February 14) so ​​that you know that yesterday is not just a day, but for us, every day is an important day," read the letter in part.

Diamond and Zuchu
Diamond and Zuchu Diamond and Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

The pair confirmed their relationship in November last year after months of speculation when the AFRIMMA award winner admitted in a TikTok video that Diamond is her boyfriend while responding to a friend who questioned who he was to her.

“Who’s this,” the friend asked.

“Yeah that's my boyfriend, I am in love,” Zuchu responded.

Prior to this, the pair had been captured in many instances in romantic moments although they have insisted on being just professionals working together.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
