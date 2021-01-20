Singer Diamond Platnumz declined to address the drama surrounding his paternity, days after Mama Dangote went public with information that Mzee Abdul Juma is not his biological father.

Speaking to the press, Platnumz said that he is not ready to tackle the elephant in the room yet but when time comes he will do so.

“…Kila maneno yana mahala pakee, tukisema tiuzingume maneno ya kitandani hapa, sio sehemu yake. Kwa bahati iliyokuwa nzuri hapa ni mahali pa tumewasha na TIGO, najua nikisha sema hilo swala mambo yote yataelekea huko. Nitafanya interview yangu Wasafi FM na nitazungumza yote” said Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond Platnumz with his Mother Sandrah.

Betrayal

Chibu Dangote’s statement come at a time Mzee Abdul Juma has shifted his loyalty to Alikiba’s camp over what he termed s betrayal.

On Tuesday, he recorded himself jamming to King Kiba’s new tune Infidele; showering the singer with lots of praises in the process.

“Alikiba ndugu yangu, mwanangu, swahiba wangu, rafiki yangu nimeipenda nyimbo yako Nina Imani fundisho itatoa imeniguza sana tena nafsi yangu. Endelea… mwenyezi mungu akupe power, akutolee nuksi balaa mziki wako uendelee kama mziki wako kaza buti achana na mswahili. Mungu ndio pekeyake anabakia mungu endelea na mziki wengine wote usiwasikize. Alikiba Mungu akubariki,” said Mzee Abdul.

On Friday (last week), Chibu Dangote’s mother shocked many when he confessed that Mzee Abdul is not Diamond’s biological father. As that is not enough, she went ahead to unleash photos of the late Mzee Salum Iddy Nyange, the man believed to the singer’s father.

However, Mzee Abdul said that he will not challenge Mama Dangote’s statement, maintaining that he is now relieved following the revelation. Adding that Platnumz should refrain from identifying with the name he gave him; that’s Naseeb Abdul Juma or else he will take legal action against him.