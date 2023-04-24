The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

Denis Mwangi

Diamond Platnumz made headlines once again with his grand wedding gift to Wasafi Media presenter George Ambangile

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz

Wasafi Media employee George Ambangile married the love of his life Lilyan Komba.

Recommended articles

The wedding, held over the weekend at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, was a star-studded affair, attended by celebrities.

As the festivities unfolded, Diamond Platnumz surprised everyone with the jaw-dropping gift.

The gift, which left the presenter in awe and gratitude, has sparked a buzz of excitement and admiration among fans and followers of Diamond Platnumz.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wasafi Media employee George Ambangile married the love of his life Lilyan Komba.
Wasafi Media employee George Ambangile married the love of his life Lilyan Komba. Pulse Live Kenya
Wasafi Media employee George Ambangile married the love of his life Lilyan Komba.
Wasafi Media employee George Ambangile married the love of his life Lilyan Komba. Pulse Live Kenya

The gesture has been lauded as a display of the artist's generosity and wealth, as he continues to enjoy tremendous success in his music career.

Diamond Platnumz, known for his philanthropic efforts and lavish lifestyle, has often been in the news for his extravagant gifts and gestures towards his loved ones.

The wedding itself was a glamorous event, with the Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam transformed into a fairy-tale setting for the happy couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list, including fellow musicians, actors, and prominent personalities from Tanzania and beyond.

Fans and well-wishers took to social media to congratulate the couple and express their admiration for Diamond Platnumz's extravagant gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second car gift the Wasafi TV presenter was received from his boss.

The first gift, a Toyota Crown, was delivered in 2021 and was an appreciation for Ambangile hard work.

In a post, the station said that their CEO, felt the need to appreciate Ambangile for being outstanding among the #SportsArena crew that hosts a weekly sports show on Wasafi FM.

Among emlpoyees who have been beneficiaries of Diamond's generosity include Wasafi TV Presenter Aaliyah, Comedian Coy Mzungu, Mbosso, Lala Lava, Harmonize, Videographer Lukamba, Mama Dangote, Majidi Ramadhani aka Bravesty (WCB Wasafi Social Media Manager), Juma Lokole and Alikiba’s step-brother Issaa Azam

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Yvette Obura answers trolls accusing her of not moving on from relationship with Bahati

Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Pilot Tim Njiru addresses Miss Trudy after airport saga

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Akothee finally reveals real reason certain family members missed her wedding

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview