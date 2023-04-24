Diamond gifts TV Presenter a car & land

The wedding, held over the weekend at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, was a star-studded affair, attended by celebrities.

As the festivities unfolded, Diamond Platnumz surprised everyone with the jaw-dropping gift.

The gift, which left the presenter in awe and gratitude, has sparked a buzz of excitement and admiration among fans and followers of Diamond Platnumz.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

The gesture has been lauded as a display of the artist's generosity and wealth, as he continues to enjoy tremendous success in his music career.

Diamond Platnumz, known for his philanthropic efforts and lavish lifestyle, has often been in the news for his extravagant gifts and gestures towards his loved ones.

The wedding itself was a glamorous event, with the Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam transformed into a fairy-tale setting for the happy couple.

Diamond Platnumz's grand entrance at George Ambangile's wedding

The ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list, including fellow musicians, actors, and prominent personalities from Tanzania and beyond.

Fans and well-wishers took to social media to congratulate the couple and express their admiration for Diamond Platnumz's extravagant gift.

Diamond Platnumz's first car gift to George Ambangile

This is the second car gift the Wasafi TV presenter was received from his boss.

The first gift, a Toyota Crown, was delivered in 2021 and was an appreciation for Ambangile hard work.

In a post, the station said that their CEO, felt the need to appreciate Ambangile for being outstanding among the #SportsArena crew that hosts a weekly sports show on Wasafi FM.