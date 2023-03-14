ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond reminisces final conversation with late musician, Costa Titch

Amos Robi

Diamond and the late Costa Titch worked together in a number of projects

Diamond Platnumz and the Late Costa Titch
Diamond Platnumz and the Late Costa Titch

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has spoken about his last conversation with South African rapper Costa Titch, who passed away on Saturday, March 11.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Tanzanian media, Diamond revealed that his last conversation with Titch was about the death of another South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, 'AKA', who passed away on February 10th.

AKA was recently laid to rest after being shot in Florida Durban, South Africa. The rapper suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head in what was a pre-meditated attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond expressed his shock at the news of Costa Titch's passing, noting that he was much younger than him by nearly six years.

"As a human, I thought I would go first, and then he would follow. But he fell the other day at a time when he was at his peak and doing well," he said.

Late South African singer Costa Titch
Late South African singer Costa Titch Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Costa Titch biography: Career, girlfriend, net worth, friendship with AKA

ADVERTISEMENT

He praised Costa Titch, describing him as a hardworking and talented artist with a bright future and even earned the recognition of US-based Senegalese singer Akon.

"I spoke to Akon the other day and even touched on him on how talented and hardworking he was," Diamond said.

Akon also paid tribute to Costa Titch, describing him as more than just an artist but a friend and brother who had been destined to make an impact in the world.

"I remember when Babs played me his record for the first time. I was convinced that he was going to make an impact in this world. Costa Titch had a vision that I knew for sure would take over the music industry globally and was on his way to doing just that when God’s plan intervened."

ADVERTISEMENT
Akon and the Late Costa Titch in a past event
Akon and the Late Costa Titch in a past event Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Costa Titch's family requests privacy to mourn him

Akon also sent his condolences to Costa Titch's family and friends, saying the entire team at Konvict Kulture has lost a brother and an important member of the family.

Many in the music industry have felt the loss of Costa Titch, both in South Africa and around the world. His talent and dedication to his craft will be remembered for years to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the 27-year-old artist was performing at a show before suddenly slumping on stage and being confirmed dead a few minutes later.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Murathe's daughter elated after welcoming firstborn [Photo]

Murathe's daughter elated after welcoming firstborn [Photo]

Diamond reminisces final conversation with late musician, Costa Titch

Diamond reminisces final conversation with late musician, Costa Titch

Controversial trademark - Pastor claims ownership of Twa! Twa! phrase

Controversial trademark - Pastor claims ownership of Twa! Twa! phrase

Huddah Monroe reveals reason behind her belly growth

Huddah Monroe reveals reason behind her belly growth

Daddy Owen opens up on why his life is in danger

Daddy Owen opens up on why his life is in danger

Elias Makori reflects on 30-year career at NMG, shares toughest experiences

Elias Makori reflects on 30-year career at NMG, shares toughest experiences

Diamond Platnumz and his son make memories in the sun [Photos]

Diamond Platnumz and his son make memories in the sun [Photos]

Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on TikTok lands job offer from Sonko

Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on TikTok lands job offer from Sonko

Eric Omondi intervenes to free sales lady jailed for shouting in Nairobi CBD

Eric Omondi intervenes to free sales lady jailed for shouting in Nairobi CBD

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Yvette Obura and Diana Bahati

Yvette Obura's classy response when pressured to confront Diana Marua

Kare Maina, the lady who gave an analysis of Jeff's death on Tik Tok

Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on TikTok lands job offer from Sonko

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter

Vera & Brown Mauzo quietly welcome second-born in Nairobi