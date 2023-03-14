Diamond reminisces final conversation with late musician, Costa Titch

In an interview with Tanzanian media, Diamond revealed that his last conversation with Titch was about the death of another South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, 'AKA', who passed away on February 10th.

AKA was recently laid to rest after being shot in Florida Durban, South Africa. The rapper suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head in what was a pre-meditated attack.

Diamond expressed his shock at the news of Costa Titch's passing, noting that he was much younger than him by nearly six years.

"As a human, I thought I would go first, and then he would follow. But he fell the other day at a time when he was at his peak and doing well," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He praised Costa Titch, describing him as a hardworking and talented artist with a bright future and even earned the recognition of US-based Senegalese singer Akon.

"I spoke to Akon the other day and even touched on him on how talented and hardworking he was," Diamond said.

Akon also paid tribute to Costa Titch, describing him as more than just an artist but a friend and brother who had been destined to make an impact in the world.

"I remember when Babs played me his record for the first time. I was convinced that he was going to make an impact in this world. Costa Titch had a vision that I knew for sure would take over the music industry globally and was on his way to doing just that when God’s plan intervened."

Pulse Live Kenya

Akon also sent his condolences to Costa Titch's family and friends, saying the entire team at Konvict Kulture has lost a brother and an important member of the family.

Many in the music industry have felt the loss of Costa Titch, both in South Africa and around the world. His talent and dedication to his craft will be remembered for years to come.

