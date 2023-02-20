Nadia Nakai shares emotional tribute to late boyfriend AKA after burial

Nakai and AKA had been dating for a while before the rapper's death and the two never shied away from sharing video clips and photos of having fun together.

AKA was laid to rest on February 18, 2023, the late rapper's fiance has to her Instagram page to eulogise the fallen soldier in an emotional tribute.

"My Heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday.

I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you, baby. Protected me, prayed for me, inspired me," wrote Nadia.

AKA used to show up during Nakai's performances and he always cheered her up everytime he was around.

"I find it hard to breathe let alone find the words to explain how much I love you. I’m really going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts!

"I can’t come to terms with the fact that I’ll never hear you say you love me, I’ll never hear your laugh. We had plans," added Nadia.

Nadia concluded by stating that she had hoped that she would spend the rest of her life with AKA only for the situation to be vice versa.

Their fans think that God used them to show the world what real unconditional love looked like despite Nadia questioning God in her tribute to AKA.

"There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but I’m questioning God right now.

"Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don’t understand. I don’t know how I’m going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can’t. Rest in peace Kiernan, I love you," concluded Nadia.

AKA has left behind one child, Kairo Owethu Forbes although rumours have it that Nadia is pregnant.