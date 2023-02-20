ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment

Nadia Nakai shares emotional tribute to late boyfriend AKA after burial

Fabian Simiyu

Nakai and AKA were dating before his demise on February 11, 2023

The late AKA and Nadia Nakai
The late AKA and Nadia Nakai

South African musician and actress Nadia Nakai has shared an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend Kiernan Forbes alias AKA who was shot at close range in South Africa.

Nakai and AKA had been dating for a while before the rapper's death and the two never shied away from sharing video clips and photos of having fun together.

AKA was laid to rest on February 18, 2023, the late rapper's fiance has to her Instagram page to eulogise the fallen soldier in an emotional tribute.

Nadia Nakai [Instagram]
Nadia Nakai [Instagram]

READ: South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

"My Heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday.

I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you, baby. Protected me, prayed for me, inspired me," wrote Nadia.

AKA used to show up during Nakai's performances and he always cheered her up everytime he was around.

"I find it hard to breathe let alone find the words to explain how much I love you. I’m really going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts!

The late AKA and Ndia Nakai on a plane. [Instagram]
The late AKA and Ndia Nakai on a plane. [Instagram]

"I can’t come to terms with the fact that I’ll never hear you say you love me, I’ll never hear your laugh. We had plans," added Nadia.

Nadia concluded by stating that she had hoped that she would spend the rest of her life with AKA only for the situation to be vice versa.

Their fans think that God used them to show the world what real unconditional love looked like despite Nadia questioning God in her tribute to AKA.

"There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but I’m questioning God right now.

The late AKA and Nadia Nakai [Instagram]
The late AKA and Nadia Nakai [Instagram]

READ: AKA's 'Mass Country' album to be released as scheduled

"Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don’t understand. I don’t know how I’m going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can’t. Rest in peace Kiernan, I love you," concluded Nadia.

AKA has left behind one child, Kairo Owethu Forbes although rumours have it that Nadia is pregnant.

Nadia's pregnancy rumours are a developing story and Pulse Kenya will update once some of the facts around the story have been ascertained.

