Billnass confronts rumours of fathering Hamisa's son

Rumours had circulated since August 2022, suggesting that Diamond Platnumz wasn't the father of Hamisa's child, but rather Billnass.

Addressing these claims, Billnass vehemently stated that he has never dated Hamisa.

He clarified that there was a period when they were close friends, exchanging advice and comments but they never went past that.

Billnass further explained that when these rumours surfaced, Hamisa herself was confused and unhappy about the situation.

He emphasised that the child involved is a human being with his own father, and it's unfair to spread such baseless claims as it amounts to mere propaganda.

According to Billnass, people tend to believe these rumours when others constantly draw comparisons between individuals.

He pointed out that while he doesn't actually share a resemblance with Hamisa's son, some individuals used some of his photos to support their narrative.

To clear his name from the allegations, he mentioned that Hamisa already had her children before they even got to know each other.

Billnass on who he believes to be the father of the kid

Billnass continued by expressing his belief that Diamond Platnumz is indeed the father of Hamisa's son and that they maintain a strong friendship.

He recounted an instance when they fasted together at Diamond's home during Ramadan this year, highlighting their frequent communication.

Billnass went to great lengths to emphasize his stance, even saying that he would swear on the Bible if needed, maintaining his assertion that he is not the child's father and holds no involvement in the matter.

He added that his family, especially his wife Nandy, also a musician, has remained unaffected by the allegations.

Billnass further explained that Nandy and Hamisa were friends even before he knew Hamisa, and Nandy is well aware of their situation, confirming there is no basis for the claims.

He concluded by stating that while the matter doesn't usually affect him significantly, he strongly dislikes it, especially considering the child is growing up amidst these internet rumors.