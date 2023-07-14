The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Fabian Simiyu

Diamond says he hosted Spice Diana when she last visited Tanzania

Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz
Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz

During a press conference in Uganda on July 13, Diamond Platnumz faced questions from the media regarding his relationship with Spice Diana after his arrival for his upcoming concert.

Recommended articles

One journalist expressed concerns that Diamond might have a romantic involvement with Spice Diana during the tour.

In response to these claims, Diamond clarified that his interaction with Spice Diana would be solely focused on collaborating on music and nothing romantic.

Spice Diana
Spice Diana Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: I am raising our children on my own - Zari slams Diamond, reveals his only part

He explained that Diana had travelled to Tanzania to collaborate with Zuchu, and during her visit, he had extended his hospitality by hosting her at his house and giving her a tour of his office.

Diamond emphasized that if anything were to happen between them, it would not be his or Diana's fault, but rather an act of God.

"As far as I am concerned we are brother and sister but she is not a bad person to have a kid with because she is cute," Diamond said.

Diamond Platnumz speaking to press at Entebbe Airport
Diamond Platnumz speaking to press at Entebbe Airport pulse uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diamond bonds with Tiffah, Nillan in unannounced visit to Zari’s house [Video]

During the conference, Diamond Platnumz made a statement implying that if he invests heavily in a woman, she should be willing to bear him a child.

He emphasized that this belief aligns with his religious practice, which allows him to have up to four wives. However, he clarified that he is currently unmarried.

Furthermore, Diamond expressed that as he is currently single and searching, it is now up to the ladies to take the initiative and express their interest in him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond declares that he is not ready to settle down, here's what he is focusing on

He acknowledged that his previous relationship with Zari resulted in children and was asked if he intended to have another Ugandan baby mama.

In response, he explained that everything has its own process, suggesting that he is open to the possibility of having a child with another woman if he were to fall in love with her.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Georgina Njenga off the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Georgina Njenga off the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Diamond: My kids think I’m still with Zari

Diamond: My kids think I’m still with Zari

Ndovu Kuu explains why he attended 8 primary schools

Ndovu Kuu explains why he attended 8 primary schools

Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport, brags about baby daddy

Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport, brags about baby daddy

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

Sonnie Badu says he wants to feature Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale in his next song

Sonnie Badu says he wants to feature Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale in his next song

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua