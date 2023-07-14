Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

One journalist expressed concerns that Diamond might have a romantic involvement with Spice Diana during the tour.

In response to these claims, Diamond clarified that his interaction with Spice Diana would be solely focused on collaborating on music and nothing romantic.

He explained that Diana had travelled to Tanzania to collaborate with Zuchu, and during her visit, he had extended his hospitality by hosting her at his house and giving her a tour of his office.

Diamond emphasized that if anything were to happen between them, it would not be his or Diana's fault, but rather an act of God.

"As far as I am concerned we are brother and sister but she is not a bad person to have a kid with because she is cute," Diamond said.

Diamond Platnumz - My religion allows me to have four wives

During the conference, Diamond Platnumz made a statement implying that if he invests heavily in a woman, she should be willing to bear him a child.

He emphasized that this belief aligns with his religious practice, which allows him to have up to four wives. However, he clarified that he is currently unmarried.

Furthermore, Diamond expressed that as he is currently single and searching, it is now up to the ladies to take the initiative and express their interest in him.

He acknowledged that his previous relationship with Zari resulted in children and was asked if he intended to have another Ugandan baby mama.